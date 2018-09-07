TWIN FALLS — Friday’s CSI Classic was much more than a season-opening cross country meet.
The visiting schools had rarely, if ever, visited Twin Falls prior to Friday, and they’d never competed in this meet before.
The College of Southern Idaho played host for the first time since its running programs formed last year. For some in attendance, the meet was two decades in the making.
CSI competed against the College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Northwest Nazarene, the University of Utah and Weber State on Friday afternoon at Canyon Springs Golf Course. It was CSI’s first home running meet since 1999.
“We have some DI schools here, have plenty of competition for us,” Karl Kleinkopf said during the men’s run. “This is super.”
Kleinkopf was the starter at Friday’s meet. He is CSI’s Board of Trustees chairman, and he’s somewhat of a legend in the Magic Valley running community.
Kleinkopf coached Jerome High School to boys track state titles in 1973, 1974 and 1977. In 1978, he became CSI’s head cross country and track country coach, taking over for Jim Blaisdell, who went on to coach at Weber State for three-plus decades. At the time, CSI didn’t have a women’s running program. Kleinkopf formed one.
“He made the program what it became,” said Tony Mannen, who taught theater and communications for nearly 40 years at CSI and was an assistant coach under Kleinkopf.
Those credentials made Kleinkopf, who coached at CSI until 1987, an easy choice to fire the starting gun at Friday’s meet.
Kleinkopf and Mannen were two of the only people at Canyon Springs who have bridged the gap between the early days of the Golden Eagle running programs and the end in 1999. The Kleinkopf-led CSI Board of Trustees was instrumental in bringing the cross country and distance track programs back to the college.
“This is very emotional,” Mannen said.
While CSI head coach Lindsey Anderson and her runners don’t share the history of Kleinkopf and Mannen, Friday’s meet was no less meaningless.
From early on, Anderson wanted to host the race at Canyon Springs because of its scenic Snake River canyon views and its long history of hosting prep cross country meets. By the end of track season this past spring, Anderson and company finalized the CSI Classic.
“For the sophomores who are going to be leaving and who helped start this program, I wanted them to be able to race at home at least once before they left. That was a little bit of motivation to try and get it this year,” Anderson said after Friday’s meet. “It was a lot of work to do it, but a lot of people that helped out and made it possible.”
One of those sophomores was Zak Montoya. When he graduated from Minico High School in 2016, CSI’s running program hadn’t been formed yet, and he had no other college athletic scholarship offers, so he enrolled at Idaho State solely for academics.
Two years later, Montoya finished 13th in front of his parents, grandparents and sister at CSI’s first home cross country meet in 20 years.
“This is obviously a course that we ran during high school, so it just brings back a bunch of good memories,” Montoya said. “When I finished running high school, I didn’t think there was any more left after that, so to be back and running in college with all these guys on this course, in front of a lot of family, it’s amazing.”
Clayton VanDyke was CSI’s top men’s finisher at No. 5, and fellow sophomore Ezekiel Stelzer was 11th. The Golden Eagles’ top women’s runner was Bailey Wall at No. 16.
Alyse Douglas and Kami Withers spent their entire lives without even the faintest memories of a CSI running program. If they had been a couple years older, the 2018 Twin Falls High School graduates still wouldn’t have remembered those late 1990s CSI teams, and they wouldn’t have been able to compete for the Golden Eagles. Without the newly formed program, Douglas and Withers might have missed out on college running altogether.
Instead, they signed with CSI in December and began their freshman seasons on Friday.
“I never would’ve thought about CSI if there wasn’t a running program,” Withers said. “It was really cool that some pretty big schools were able to come see what we do at CSI, here in Twin Falls.”
CSI volleyball earns another sweep
TWIN FALLS — The CSI volleyball team followed up Friday’s home-opening sweep over Casper College with another sweep Saturday night over Northwest College at the Starr Invitational.
The No. 4-ranked Golden Eagles rolled 25-17, 25-12, 25-17.
Sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe led all players with 16 kills, as did freshman setter Sean Garvin with 25 assists. Sophomore outside hitter Sacha Legros had a match-high 14 digs, as well.
CSI (9-1) will wrap up tournament play on Saturday against Southwestern Oregon CC and Treasure Valley CC.
