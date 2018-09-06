TWIN FALLS — At one point during Thursday’s home opener, College of Southern Idaho sophomore E’laisah Young gathered her teammates and offered a piece of motivation.
“We’re not playing for ourselves,” she told them. “Play for Jim tonight. Play for Heidi.”
The Golden Eagles did just that, battling nerves and pregame emotions to sweep Casper (Wyo.) College 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 Thursday night to open the Starr Invitational. It was also Jim Cartisser’s first home win as head coach.
Before the playing of the national anthem, CSI public address announcer Jud Harmon read from a script written by athletic director Joel Bate, welcoming the fans and introducing the CSI-Casper match. But it diverted from the usual pregame spiel.
“Before we announce the starting lineups, we invite you to stand as we take a moment to remember,” Harmon said to the crowd.
He went on to discuss the legacy of Heidi Cartisser, the Golden Eagles’ former head volleyball coach who died in December at the age of 44. After listing her many accomplishments in her 12 years as CSI’s head coach, Harmon listed the ways Heidi Cartisser will be remembered this season.
Scenic West Athletic Conference players will wear a patch with her initials on their warm-up jackets this season. During this weekend’s tournament, players from Casper and Treasure Valley Community College will wear shirts commemorating Heidi Cartisser. She will also be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame during the NJCAA Division I tournament in November.
The final honor: the court at CSI’s gym will be known as Heidi Cartisser Court during volleyball season.
Prior to its home opening volleyball match against Casper, CSI announced that its gym will now be known as Heidi Cartisser Court, in honor of the former Golden Eagles’ head volleyball coach who died last year. pic.twitter.com/IFCAd1DwoM— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 7, 2018
Spectators, players and coaches applauded as this announcement was made. Many of them, especially the players and coaches who knew Heidi Cartisser well, were in tears.
Harmon then asked the spectators to raise one finger — their right index finger, specifically — in the air, just as Heidi Cartisser did at the end of a game or match when she coached.
“As we got to know Heidi, we knew that meant much more than just the one point needed to end a contest,” Harmon read. “That one finger in the air represents just how precious all of those next opportunities are in our lives. Heidi knew that. It is what she taught her family and taught her players. And it is what her legacy will continue to teach us all.”
Just like last year’s Starr Invite opener against Monroe CC, when Heidi Cartisser was on the bench, CSI earned a sweep on Thursday. A three-set win didn’t look inevitable early on, as Casper rallied from a 16-9 deficit to take a 24-23 lead, one point away from a set victory. But the Golden Eagles buckled down and took the next three points.
CSI went on an 8-0 run to finish the second set. The third set had some bumps, but it was never in danger like the first.
Jim Cartisser certainly had some frustrations with his team’s play, especially early on, but he was pleased with the overall performance. The first home match is always nerve-wracking, especially for the freshmen, he said. Add on the emotional pregame ceremony, and a rough first set made sense.
“It was tough. It’s always hard,” Jim Cartisser said of the ceremony. “But being able to play right afterward was good because it definitely takes your mind off that.”
The Golden Eagles (8-1), ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Division I poll, will play Northwest College at 7 p.m. Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
Pretty back-and-forth so far, but CSI has built a 10-6 lead over Casper, thanks in part to this Kylie Gibson kill and double block. pic.twitter.com/FPFmrJl21n— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 7, 2018
CSI wins a tough first set over Casper. The Golden Eagles led by as many as seven points, then fell behind 24-23, but Kylie Gibson (in video) and Co. helped them pull out the win. pic.twitter.com/MopN5AHfJm— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 7, 2018
CSI wins the second set 25-14, going on 8-0 run to end it. These three blocks accounted for the final three points. pic.twitter.com/5GNwdmBJTk— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 7, 2018
Quick 5-0 run for CSI to start the third set. pic.twitter.com/NXzAYbueN9— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 7, 2018
FINAL: CSI 3, Casper 0. These kills from Jovana Vukcevic and Payton Spoja helped the Golden Eagles win the third set 25-18. pic.twitter.com/HSQcY3FR8J— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_TN) September 7, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.