TWIN FALLS — At one point during Thursday’s home opener, College of Southern Idaho sophomore E’laisah Young gathered her teammates and offered a piece of motivation.

“We’re not playing for ourselves,” she told them. “Play for Jim tonight. Play for Heidi.”

The Golden Eagles did just that, battling nerves and pregame emotions to sweep Casper (Wyo.) College 26-24, 25-14, 25-18 Thursday night to open the Starr Invitational. It was also Jim Cartisser’s first home win as head coach.

CSI vs Casper volleyball
From left to right, CSI players Sean Garvin, Makayla Bradford and Sacha Legros celebrate after scoring a point Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, during the game against Casper College at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Casper 3-0.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Before the playing of the national anthem, CSI public address announcer Jud Harmon read from a script written by athletic director Joel Bate, welcoming the fans and introducing the CSI-Casper match. But it diverted from the usual pregame spiel.

“Before we announce the starting lineups, we invite you to stand as we take a moment to remember,” Harmon said to the crowd.

He went on to discuss the legacy of Heidi Cartisser, the Golden Eagles’ former head volleyball coach who died in December at the age of 44. After listing her many accomplishments in her 12 years as CSI’s head coach, Harmon listed the ways Heidi Cartisser will be remembered this season.

Scenic West Athletic Conference players will wear a patch with her initials on their warm-up jackets this season. During this weekend’s tournament, players from Casper and Treasure Valley Community College will wear shirts commemorating Heidi Cartisser. She will also be inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame during the NJCAA Division I tournament in November.

The final honor: the court at CSI’s gym will be known as Heidi Cartisser Court during volleyball season.

Spectators, players and coaches applauded as this announcement was made. Many of them, especially the players and coaches who knew Heidi Cartisser well, were in tears.

Harmon then asked the spectators to raise one finger — their right index finger, specifically — in the air, just as Heidi Cartisser did at the end of a game or match when she coached.

“As we got to know Heidi, we knew that meant much more than just the one point needed to end a contest,” Harmon read. “That one finger in the air represents just how precious all of those next opportunities are in our lives. Heidi knew that. It is what she taught her family and taught her players. And it is what her legacy will continue to teach us all.”

Just like last year’s Starr Invite opener against Monroe CC, when Heidi Cartisser was on the bench, CSI earned a sweep on Thursday. A three-set win didn’t look inevitable early on, as Casper rallied from a 16-9 deficit to take a 24-23 lead, one point away from a set victory. But the Golden Eagles buckled down and took the next three points.

CSI went on an 8-0 run to finish the second set. The third set had some bumps, but it was never in danger like the first.

Jim Cartisser certainly had some frustrations with his team’s play, especially early on, but he was pleased with the overall performance. The first home match is always nerve-wracking, especially for the freshmen, he said. Add on the emotional pregame ceremony, and a rough first set made sense.

“It was tough. It’s always hard,” Jim Cartisser said of the ceremony. “But being able to play right afterward was good because it definitely takes your mind off that.”

The Golden Eagles (8-1), ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Division I poll, will play Northwest College at 7 p.m. Friday.

