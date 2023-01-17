CSI holds steady in NJCAA weekly rankings; men No. 2, women No. 7

The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams held their spots in the NJCAA rankings for the second straight week.

After beating Utah State University Eastern and the College of Southern Nevada last week to remain atop the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings, the Golden Eagles stayed at No. 2 in the men’s poll behind Chipola College of Florida and stuck at No. 7 in the women’s rankings.

CSI and Chipola, both 21-0, are the only remaining undefeated teams in the country. Connors State College of Oklahoma had been unbeaten in 16 games until Monday night, when the Cowboys fell by three points against Northern Oklahoma College.

The Golden Eagles picked up one first-place votes to Chipola’s 12. Odessa College of Texas was third, followed by Salt Lake Community College and Tallahassee Community College of Florida. CSI has beaten Odessa and Salt Lake this season, the only losses for both teams.

CSI kept its top spot in a pair of unofficial junior college polls this week, from JUCOWeekly and JUCO Advocate.

South Georgia Tech (20-1) ascended to No. 1 in the NJCAA women’s poll this week after Gulf Coast State, the unanimous top team a week ago, suffered its first loss, 83-76 against Chipola and dropped to No. 6.

The Commodores’ setback left Collin College of Texas (15-0) and Eastern Arizona College (17-0) as only undefeated women’s teams, though both remain ranked below CSI (19-2) — at ninth and 10th, respectively.

This week, CSI wraps up a three-game homestand against Community Christian College of California (Thursday, 5 and 7 p.m. games) and Colorado Northwestern Community College (Saturday, 1 and 3 p.m. games).