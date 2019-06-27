TWIN FALLS — Former College of Southern Idaho softball player Hannah Peterson will play for Brigham Young University this fall, the school announced Thursday.
The outfielder played two seasons for the Golden Eagles. She hit .421 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 53 RBIs last year and was named an NJCAA All-American. She had just one error in 60 games, good for a .985 fielding percentage.
Meanwhile, the CSI men's basketball team added another player to the team for next season. The school announced Thursday that Maurice Barnett of Franklin High School in Seattle, Washington, signed to play basketball.
Barnett put up big numbers in high school. The 6-4 wing scored 26.4 points per game and averaged 10.6 rebounds per game. He was named to the All-Metro team.
"Maurice is a proven player that has played in the highest level in the Metro League in Seattle," CSI coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. "He was two votes away from being the MVP of the Metro League and led the city of Seattle in scoring. Needless to say, we are happy he's in a Golden Eagle uniform."
Barnett is more than just scorer. He was the Metro Defensive Player of the Year his junior season.
Barnett is the second player from Seattle to sign with the Golden Eagles this summer, joining Rainier Beach's Stevie Smith. New assistant coach Fred Brown Jr. is also from Seattle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.