SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball team exacted revenge with a 103-100 win over host Western Nebraska Community College on Friday at the Western Nebraska Tournament.

The Cougars, ranked No. 14 in the NJCAA Division I poll, spoiled CSI's season opener last Friday with a 105-102 victory at the Central Wyoming Tournament. No. 3-ranked CSI bounced back with an 88-77 win over Central Wyoming College last Saturday, and it improved to 2-1 on the season with Friday's three-point win. 

WNCC's Jervay Green led all scorers with 44 points, while freshman guard David Walker led the Golden Eagles with 28. Fellow CSI freshman guard N'Keil Nelson added 20 points, and sophomore guard Roberto Gittens had 18.

The Golden Eagles will wrap up Western Nebraska Tournament play on Saturday against Casper College.

