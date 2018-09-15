Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team followed up a four-set victory over Hillsborough Community College on Friday with two dominant wins on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division I poll, beat Wallace State CC in four sets and swept host Monroe College on Saturday to finish 3-0 at the Monroe College Tournament. CSI (14-1) has now won 10 straight matches after losing to Missouri State University-West Plains at the Salt Lake CC Tournament on Aug. 31.

Against Wallace State CC, the Golden Eagles cruised 25-12 and 25-10 in the first two sets. The Lions won a back-and-forth third set 25-22, and CSI rebounded with a 25-15 win in the fourth.

CSI sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe led all players in kills (16) and aces (three). Freshman setter Sean Garvin had a match-high 52 assists, freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert had a match-high 15 digs and sophomore middle blocker E’laisah Young led all players with four blocks.

Against Monroe, CSI grinded its way to wins of 25-20 in the first set and 25-23 in the second, and it cruised to a 25-14 victory in the third.

Miyabe again recorded a match-high 16 kills and added 14 digs, Garvin led all players with 36 assists, sophomore libero Makayla Bradford tied the match-high with 15 digs, Baumert had 13 digs and Young tied the match-high with three blocks while tacking on eight kills.

The Golden Eagles will begin Scenic West Athletic Conference Conference play on Friday at Colorado Northwestern CC.

