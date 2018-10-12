TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho volleyball team lost in four sets to Utah State University Eastern for its second straight defeat.
The fourth-ranked Golden Eagles won the first set 25-14 but dropped the final three 20-25, 17-25, 21-25 Friday night at Heidi Cartisser Court. The Scenic West Athletic Conference loss came one week after CSI, then ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA Division I poll, fell to then-No. 4 Salt Lake Community College in three sets.
CSI freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert had a match-best 19 kills, while sophomore Jovana Vukcevic led all players with 17 kills. Sophomore E’laisah Young had 11 kills and four blocks, sophomore Airi Miyabe had nine kills, three blocks and 10 digs and freshman Sean Garvin had 35 assists and 11 digs.
The Golden Eagles (19-3, 4-2) will try to end their first losing streak of the season on Saturday at 3 p.m. back at home against Colorado Northwestern CC.
