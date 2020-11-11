CSI events closed to spectators, but streaming available

TWIN FALLS — While the College of Southern Idaho is unable to allow fans at sporting events at this time, it will have several opportunities for boosters and fans to follow teams this week online.

On Thursday, the weekly coaches show will be held at the National Guard Armory on campus at 11 a.m. Watch live on the CSI Athletics Facebook page.

Saturday, the CSI men's basketball team will host the College of Idaho for a scrimmage at 2 p.m. They will play six 10-minute quarters. Fans are not allowed but CSI will stream the scrimmage so everyone is able to watch at team1sports.com/southernidaho.

The CSI men's and women's cross country teams are competing Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa, at the NJCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships.

The women's race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the men's race at 9:15 a.m.

Watch the results live at results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/6696.

