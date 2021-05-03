CSI Cross Country's Williams signs with Weber State University

Williams has had quite a successful career with the Golden Eagles, as she was a part of the sixth-place team at the 2019 NJCAA Division 1 Cross Country National Championships in 2019. Following the success during her freshman campaign, Williams was a consistent top finisher for the Golden Eagles. Not only was she CSI’s top finisher at nationals, taking seventh individually at the 2020 National XC Championships she also helped the Golden Eagle Women’s Team to a third-place finish, where she was also named an USTFCCCA All American.