CSI Cross Country's Williams signs with Weber State University

TWIN FALLS — CSI Cross Country standout Maura Williams has signed with Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and will be a Wildcat, starting in the fall of 2021.
Williams has had quite a successful career with the Golden Eagles, as she was a part of the sixth-place team at the 2019 NJCAA Division 1 Cross Country National Championships in 2019. Following the success during her freshman campaign, Williams was a consistent top finisher for the Golden Eagles. Not only was she CSI’s top finisher at nationals, taking seventh individually at the 2020 National XC Championships she also helped the Golden Eagle Women’s Team to a third-place finish, where she was also named an USTFCCCA All American.
Williams has also enjoyed a successful stint with distance track. In March, she placed fourth in the nation in the 5000 meters and seventh in the 3000 meters at the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships. With the outdoor national championships set for May 11-13th in Levelland, Texas, Williams has qualified in the 3000, 5000, and 10000 meter races.