TWIN FALLS — There isn’t an offseason for the College of Southern Idaho cross country team.

The training continues throughout the summer.

Runners work programs to log miles and maintain conditioning.

It is at their discretion, but many runners are self-motivated to become better athletes.

Elizabeth Phillips, a sophomore, set a personal goal this summer to improve her times, and she followed through seeing significant growth compared with last summer.

“I had a goal of just getting more mileage than I did last summer,” Phillips told the Times-News. “Cause my training last summer wasn't the best and I kind of just wanted to improve from there and I think that's helped a lot with training now.”

And Phillips understands the work needed to contend at the Division I junior college level.

Last season, Phillips finished 10th in the nation with a personal record of 18:55.3, as the CSI women’s cross country team won the school's second straight NJCAA Division I Cross Country National Championship in Tallahassee, Florida.

Now, the Golden Eagles, under second-year head coach Janae Richardson, host their lone home meet, the Dr. Thad Scholes XC Classic on Friday at the Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls.

The women race at 9:45 a.m. with the men at 10:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Stanley, a sophomore, follows suit to Phillips' accomplishments.

“Consistency is important with cross country. It's a long race, so you can't go out too fast and you have to be smart and consistent,” Stanley told the Times-News. “So that's what I tried to work on this summer.”

The women's team has a different look after graduating runners that made up the championship team, but there's strong promise in the new group of freshmen coming in. Only three from the championship squad in Florida — Phillips, Abigail Case and Jaresa Jackson — return.

“I kind of see it playing out very similar,” Richardson said. “And as far as fitness and ability they have worked hard in the summer and workouts are looking strong.”

The men’s cross country team returns a similar fire that helped them secure a ninth-place finish in the 2022 NJCAA Cross Country National Championships

Tyler Stogsdill was a part of the group that traveled to the national meet, and he sees promise with the new group of athletes this season.

“I'm super excited. Obviously, having new people there is a lot of new opportunities,” Stogsdill said. “I was super happy with last year and the team that we had. I think this year is even better. We've got a lot of improvement. I'm excited to see what we can do for cross and see if we can move up the rankings a little bit from last year.”

Gooding's Owen Rogers is one of the new faces taking a place at the starting line.

Rogers graduated from high school in 2021, served a two-year church mission n and returned this May.

He now takes his place amongst the ranks of CSI’s cross country team and is excited to start the season off.

“I just hit the road hard, tried to put some miles in and get back into shape,” Rogers told the Times-News. “And now I'm back here with the boys. We've been working, setting goals.”

Rogers understands the process and led the way as the Gooding Senators finished with a third-place team finish in the 2020 3A Cross Country Championships.

