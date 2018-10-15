LEWISTON — The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams had solid showings at the Inland Empire Championships, which took place on Saturday at the Lewis-Clark State College course.
CSI finished seventh (score of 215) in the 17-team men’s standings, while the women were eighth (216) among 16 teams at the race.
Boise State won the women’s team title with a score of 18, 87 ahead of second-place University of Calgary. Gonzaga (55) won the men’s title, Washington State (68) was second and Boise State (69) was a close third.
CSI’s top men’s runner in the 8k race was sophomore and Minico High School graduate Zak Montoya, who finished 34th with a time of 25 minutes, 17 seconds — 1:06 behind winner Russell Pennock of Calgary. Close behind Montoya were his sophomore teammates Clayton VanDyke (25:24, 38th) and Chase Barrow (25:31, 43rd). All three Golden Eagles posted personal best times, according to CSI.
In the women’s 5k race, three CSI sophomores also posted personal records. Shaylee Hill finished 37th (18:34), Bailey Wall was 38th (18:38) and Kayli Draney was 41st (18:40). Freshman and Twin Falls High School graduate Kami Withers was 50th (18:48).
Boise State had six of the top-eight women’s runners, including the top two: Claire Graves (17:16) and Jordan Jacob (17:22).
The Golden Eagles will head to Dillon, Mont., on Friday for the University of Montana Western Meet. It will be CSI’s final competition before the NJCAA Championships on Nov. 10.
