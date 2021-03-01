CSI Cross Country signs runner from St. George, Utah

TWIN FALLS — Boston Horspool is the newest addition to the College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross Country and Distance Track Team. Horspool, who will graduate from Pine View High School in the spring, will join the Golden Eagles next fall.
Horspool earned second-team all-state this past fall by placing 12th at the Utah State 4A Cross Country Championships. A four-time state qualifier, he was part of the Pine View High School State Championship his sophomore season.
"We are so excited to welcome Boston to the CSI Cross Country/Track team," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "He is going to be a great addition for us. He has had a lot of success in high school and it will be fun to be a part of his continued progression through his collegiate running career. I can't wait to see what he can do at CSI!"
Horspool also excels in the classroom, holding a 3.9 GPA.
"I'm excited to continue my running with CSI and can't wait to be a part of the team," Horspool said.
CSI freshman Courtney Stothard shoots a three-pointer before Community Christian College freshman AJ Smallwood can block her Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Community Christian College 101-31. Stothard scored seven points with four total rebounds.
CSI freshman Chayce Polynice is held back by Colorado Northwestern Community College freshman Sam Orton as he tries to stop a rebound from going out-of-bounds Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College 95-53.
CSI sophomore Amoro Lado shoots over Colorado Northwestern Community College freshman Chuol Deng-Wal on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College 95-53.
CSI freshman Sadie Gronning high-fives teammates as she takes the bench in the game against Community Christian College on Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Community Christian College 101-31.
CSI sophomore cheerleader Eva Gutierrez does a back handspring during a timeout in the game against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College 95-53.
CSI freshman Stevie Smith, left, and sophomore Tsotne Tsartsidze, right, block a pass by Colorado Northwestern Community College sophomore Rhaven Brown on Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College 95-53.
CSI freshman Dent Dut dribbles around Colorado Northwestern Community College sophomore Rhaven Brown on Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College 95-53.
The CSI Golden Eagle mascot lays at the base of the empty stands during the game against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. CSI defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College 95-53.
The CSI women took to the court first to face off against Community Christian, defeating them 101--31. Then the men's team took on Colorado Northwestern, beating them 95-53.
