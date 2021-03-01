 Skip to main content
CSI Cross Country signs runner from St. George, Utah
CSI Cross Country signs runner from St. George, Utah

Boston Horspool

Boston Horspool signed Monday with the College of Southern Idaho cross country and distance track team.

 College of Southern Idaho Athletics

TWIN FALLS — Boston Horspool is the newest addition to the College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross Country and Distance Track Team. Horspool, who will graduate from Pine View High School in the spring, will join the Golden Eagles next fall.

Horspool earned second-team all-state this past fall by placing 12th at the Utah State 4A Cross Country Championships. A four-time state qualifier, he was part of the Pine View High School State Championship his sophomore season.

"We are so excited to welcome Boston to the CSI Cross Country/Track team," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "He is going to be a great addition for us. He has had a lot of success in high school and it will be fun to be a part of his continued progression through his collegiate running career. I can't wait to see what he can do at CSI!"

Horspool also excels in the classroom, holding a 3.9 GPA.

"I'm excited to continue my running with CSI and can't wait to be a part of the team," Horspool said.

