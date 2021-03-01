CSI Cross Country signs runner from St. George, Utah

TWIN FALLS — Boston Horspool is the newest addition to the College of Southern Idaho Men's Cross Country and Distance Track Team. Horspool, who will graduate from Pine View High School in the spring, will join the Golden Eagles next fall.

"We are so excited to welcome Boston to the CSI Cross Country/Track team," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "He is going to be a great addition for us. He has had a lot of success in high school and it will be fun to be a part of his continued progression through his collegiate running career. I can't wait to see what he can do at CSI!"