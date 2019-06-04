{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho will send 12 contestants to the College National Finals Rodeo, which runs June 9-14 in Casper, Wyoming.

Nine of the 12 CSI competitors are making repeat trips to the CNFR.

Klancy Krenka, the 2019 Rocky Mountain Region All-Around champion, is headed to the CNFR for the fourth time. He will be competing in steer wrestling and bareback riding.

Team captain Shaun Mentaberry, who is going into his third CNFR, will compete in saddle bronc riding and team roping. He was the Rocky Mountain Region champion for saddle bronc riding.

Second-year CNFR competitors include Luke Logan in bronc riding and team roping, Quentin Anseth in team roping, Hazen Smith in tie down roping and steer wrestling, Bronc Marriott in bareback riding, JorDee Nielsen in bull riding, Ashtyn Carlson in barrel racing and goat tying, and Katelyn Perkins in breakaway roping.

CSI’s first-year competitors are Daniel Eary in steer wrestling and Russel Kay in saddle bronc riding, as well as Talon Clark in team roping. Clark will compete team up with Luke Logan.

