TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho will send 12 contestants to the College National Finals Rodeo, which runs June 9-14 in Casper, Wyoming.
Nine of the 12 CSI competitors are making repeat trips to the CNFR.
Klancy Krenka, the 2019 Rocky Mountain Region All-Around champion, is headed to the CNFR for the fourth time. He will be competing in steer wrestling and bareback riding.
Team captain Shaun Mentaberry, who is going into his third CNFR, will compete in saddle bronc riding and team roping. He was the Rocky Mountain Region champion for saddle bronc riding.
Second-year CNFR competitors include Luke Logan in bronc riding and team roping, Quentin Anseth in team roping, Hazen Smith in tie down roping and steer wrestling, Bronc Marriott in bareback riding, JorDee Nielsen in bull riding, Ashtyn Carlson in barrel racing and goat tying, and Katelyn Perkins in breakaway roping.
CSI’s first-year competitors are Daniel Eary in steer wrestling and Russel Kay in saddle bronc riding, as well as Talon Clark in team roping. Clark will compete team up with Luke Logan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.