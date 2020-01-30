TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player Chayce Polynice woke up to a call from his brother, Nik, on Sunday.
“He’s like ‘Bro you’re not going to believe this. Kobe is dead,’” Polynice recalled his brother saying. “And I was like, ‘What Kobe are you talking about? Do we know anyone named Kobe?’”
Just as was the case for millions of people around the world, Polynice was in disbelief that former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash that killed all nine people aboard, including his daughter Gianna.
Bryant was one of the most accomplished NBA players of all time. Over his 20-year career, he won five NBA titles, two championship MVPs, and was an 18-time all-star. He garnered massive amounts of respect from the basketball community for his competitiveness and work ethic.
The loss hit close to home for the CSI freshman. Bryant’s helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, which is about half an hour from where Polynice played high school basketball at Grant High School in Van Nuys.
Not only did Polynice grow up at the epicenter of Bryant’s influence in Southern California, but his family had deep connections to the 41-year-old.
His father, Olden Polynice, played professional basketball for two decades, including several seasons in the NBA, where he played at the same time as Bryant. He also played professionally in Italy at the same time as Joe Bryant, Kobe’s father. Kobe spent part of his childhood living in Italy while his father played.
“My dad knew Kobe Bryant from when he was a kid, being a ball boy and all of that,” Polynice said. “It definitely hit my dad really hard.”
Just a couple of weeks before Bryant’s fatal crash, Olden Polynice went to a Lakers game and talked to Bryant and Gianna.
“It hit my whole family, just because we’re just an NBA family,” Polynice said. “We’ve always been around it, players, friends and everything.”
“It opened my eyes and made me realize that no one’s untouchable,” Polynice added. “This can happen any time to anyone. When I heard about it, it was crazy because it happened right where I lived.”
First-year CSI head coach Jeff Reinert spent part of his career in the middle of Bryant’s influence as well. He coached high school basketball at Santa Margarita Catholic in Orange County for seven years before taking the job with the Golden Eagles last spring.
“The number one thing that I think Kobe had an impact on in California, and in Southern California for sure, was that he embraced it,” Reinert said. “He stayed there the whole time, he wanted to be a Laker for life.”
The coach said Bryant’s work habits, which included early-morning workouts and intense training all season long, including on road trips, had an effect on the basketball culture in Southern California.
Many of the players Reinert coached started extra basketball training regiments, which he largely attributes to Bryant’s influence.
As successful and popular as Bryant was on the court, though, he lived differently after he retired from the NBA after the 2015-2016 season. He was visibly involved in the life of his four daughters and his wife, Vanessa.
“He was like, ‘I’ve got other things that I want to do in retirement,'” Reinert said. “He was involved in his daughters’ lives.”
Bryant was involved in coaching his daughter Gianna’s basketball team. The two were on their way to a basketball practice the day of the fatal helicopter crash.
Reinert said members of his team were visibly affected by the news the day after Bryant died, including Stevie Smith, a freshman from Rainier Beach, Washington, who had looked up to Bryant as his favorite player.
Before the news about Bryant broke, the coach had assigned each player to bring an inspirational quote to the Monday meeting. After hearing the news, some of the players brought quotes by Bryant, and the subject of all of the quotes was similar.
“One of the main themes was don’t let today go without appreciating it,” Reinert said. “Don’t let your loved ones go without saying you love them. Our kids are so engaged and so close that it was a really powerful session that we had.”
Even though he grew up in an NBA family, Polynice has only been playing basketball for a couple of years. His 6-foot-11 frame and natural ability helped land him a spot with the Golden Eagles despite his late start in the game. But he said starting to play has changed his life, and he wouldn’t trade the decision to start playing for anything.
Admittedly not a fan of Bryant in his NBA days, Polynice said he still understood how important Bryant was to basketball and the influence he had on young people.
“It’s crazy because we’ve lost a lot of NBA players over the years, and not to discredit anyone, but I don’t think we’ve lost anyone on the level of Kobe,” Polynice said.
