TWIN FALLS — Basketball season is still months away, but Saturday offered a chance for several of Idaho’s coaches to learn from each other in preparation.
The College of Southern Idaho hosted a basketball clinic, which 112 of the area’s coaches attended. Six different college and high school coaches gave talks on offense, defense, practice drills, scouting, and team culture. CSI head coach Jeff Reinert closed the day with a presentation on his own coaching journey, introduced this year’s players, and gave the audience a look at a shortened version of one of his practices.
The lineup of speakers included Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton, Boise State head coach Leon Rice and Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney.
Reinert, who is entering his first year in charge of CSI’s basketball program, said clinics like these have been important to him to build his coaching knowledge since he began in 1985.
“Everything I’ve gotten, I’ve stolen from somebody,” Reinert said. “I went to clinics and I’ve always gone to clinics. I thought this would be a great thing for us to get high school coaches here on campus and share some speakers.”
Kim Brydges, the girls basketball coach at Boise High School, and Travis Noble, the boys coach at Timberline High School, also gave presentations. Reinert said coaches at the prep level often have great concepts to share.
“High school coaches can’t recruit, so they take whatever they get and they make it the best they can,” Reinert said. “Usually some of the best ideas come from the high school coaches for me.”
Saturday’s clinic was about more than simply a few coaches sharing strategy and schemes. Getting so many coaching staffs into the same gym provides an opportunity for meeting and idea-sharing outside of the formal talks given by coaches.
Since he and his staff are new to the Magic Valley, Reinert said he wanted to use the clinic to meet as many of the area’s coaches as possible and listen to their ideas, not just give information to them.
“It’s good so they can get to know our program and me and my staff,” the coach said. “I would love to go to each and every one’s high school and meet them and meet their players, but it’s just impossible to do that. I’ll try to make it to most. Over the years I’ll make it to almost every gym, but this is a great venue for us.”
