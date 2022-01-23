CSI cheer competes at nationals

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho cheer team has made program history, being the first team from the school to compete at the Universal Cheer Association National Championships.

They were one of 144 teams nationwide chosen for the event.

To qualify, CSI had to submit a crowd segment video that displayed some of their cheers as well their community service work. They received a perfect score on their submission, which counted for 15 percent of their overall score and earned them an invitation to the national championships.

“Being able to compete at the national level has been a dream of mine since I was five years old,” said Reylene Abbott, head cheer coach for the College of Southern Idaho. “Representing CSI at the national level was an honor.”

On Jan. 14-16, the Golden Eagles faced off against the best cheer teams in the country in Orlando, Florida. In their division, the Open Small Coed Category, they were one of 16 teams.

They finished 11th overall.

“Our Open Small Coed Category is unique in that we don’t just compete against community colleges, we compete against universities as well,” Abbott said.

Unlike other athletic competitions that are broken into divisions, typically based on the size of the school, the cheer championships are categorized by the size of the team competing.

To be eligible for the Open Small Coed Category, teams had to have no more than 18 members, only four of which could be male. CSI had 11 total athletes and only two of them were men.

With almost half the members of the teams they were competing against, CSI made it all the way to the semi-finals.

“We were the smallest school in our division, and we were four places out from making the final round,” Abbott said. “We’re really proud of what we did.”

Abbott plans to apply again next year for the national championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0