The College of Southern Idaho’s 6-foot-10 center KJ Odour signed to play at the next level this fall.
Odour takes his 7-foot-2 wingspan to aid NCAA Division I Central Michigan, who compete in the Mid-American Conference, CSI announced via press release Monday.
“KJ took care of business on the court and in the classroom,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said in the release. “His excellent work ethic will make him successful at the DI level. At 6-10 with a 7-2 wingspan, he has the ability to alter shots and protect the rim. He is a great rebounder that plays with a high motor, which set the tone for us defensively. Being a part of the No. 1 team in the country was a special experience and I thank KJ for his contributions to our team and wish him the best of luck at Central Michigan.”
Odour appeared in 23 games as a Golden Eagles and averaged 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and .9 blocked shots per game.
CSI finished undefeated during the regular season last season, the second time in school history, and won the Scenic West Athletic Conference Championship before finishing 29-2 overall.
Odour is the eighth standout sophomore from last season’s squad to sign to next level.
He follows Rob Whaley (UNLV), Joel Armotrading (Cal Poly), Isaiah Moses (UC Riverside), Nate Meithof (Oregon State), Hasan Abdul-Hakim (UT Rio Grande Valley), Ga’Khari LaCount (Barry University) and Garrett Hawkes (Eastern Oregon University).