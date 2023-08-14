“KJ took care of business on the court and in the classroom,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said in the release. “His excellent work ethic will make him successful at the DI level. At 6-10 with a 7-2 wingspan, he has the ability to alter shots and protect the rim. He is a great rebounder that plays with a high motor, which set the tone for us defensively. Being a part of the No. 1 team in the country was a special experience and I thank KJ for his contributions to our team and wish him the best of luck at Central Michigan.”