CSI celebrates basketball teams as they head to NJCAA National Tournament

TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles are heading to the NJCAA National Tournament.

The College of Southern Idaho held a sendoff celebration to honor both the Men’s and Women’s team.

CSI Women will board the bus at 5:00 a.m. Friday to journey to Lubbock, Texas, where they will face Georgia Highlands College in the first round on Monday.

The men depart at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to head to the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas. Their opponent has yet to be determined.

After a grueling season of ups and downs, playing some of the most competitive junior college teams in the country, Women’s Head Coach Randy Rogers is excited for the opportunity to play in the championship tournament.

“This is my seventh time going back to the national tournament,” he said. “Sometimes it’s harder to get out of this conference than it is to get back there and win some games.”

Because of COVID-19 concerns, teams will not be allowed to practice at local high schools during the tournament like they usually do. The women will be allotted a half hour of practice time on Saturday, two days before their game, and nothing else.