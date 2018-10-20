LAS VEGAS — On Friday, Oct. 12, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team lost in four sets to unranked Utah State University Eastern. It was the Golden Eagles’ second straight loss, following a sweep at Salt Lake Community College, after losing just once in their first 20 matches.
CSI has been on a tear ever since.
The Golden Eagles, ranked seventh in the NJCAA Division I poll, swept No. 5 Snow College 27-25, 25-18, 29-27 on Thursday, and they edged the College of Southern Nevada 25-17, 25-23, 26-24 on Saturday.
CSI followed up a bounce-back sweep against Colorado Northwestern CC last Saturday with a tight three-set win Thursday at Snow. It was their second win in as many tries over the Badgers this season, and they have taken six straight sets against Snow after dropping the first in Twin Falls on Sept. 29.
In Thursday’s win, CSI sophomore Airi Miyabe had match-highs in kills (18) and digs (26), and she led her team with three blocks. Redshirt freshman Brianna Barta led all players with 25 assists.
On Saturday, CSI led the entire first set. CSN cut the deficit to 19-17, but the Golden Eagles went on a 6-0 run to end it.
The second set was more back-and-forth, but CSI never trailed after falling behind 1-0. The Coyotes went on a late 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 24-23, but Kylie Gibson ended the set with a kill on an assist from fellow freshman Kylie Baumert, a Twin Falls High School graduate.
CSN led most of the third set and went up 24-21, one point away from a win. But CSI rattled off five straight points to end the match.
Miyabe led all players with 11 kills and added 15 blocks. Baumert, a two-time NJCAA defensive player of the week, had a match-high 18 digs, while sophomore Makayla Bradford led all players with three aces, sophomore Jovana Vukcevic tied the match-best with four blocks and Barta led CSI with 15 assists.
The Golden Eagles (22-3) will host No. 3 Salt Lake CC on Friday at 7 p.m. for their final home match of the regular season.
CSI cross country teams win Montana Western meet
BUTTE, Mont. — The CSI men’s and women’s cross country teams both placed first at Friday’s University of Montana Western Cross Country Meet.
The CSI men won the five-team 8K event with a total score of 18, 46 ahead of second-place Carroll College. The CSI women finished with a score of 20 in the 5K race, 38 clear of second-place Rocky Mountain College. Four women’s teams competed.
Bailey Wall won the women’s race with a time of 19:42.4. Her teammate, Twin Falls High School graduate Kami Withers, placed second (19:47.54), and fellow Golden Eagle Shaylee Hill was fourth (19:59.79).
In the men’s race, CSI’s Clayton VanDyke placed first with a time of 26:54.85, Minico High School graduate Zak Montoya was second (27:13.51) and Siyad Matan finished third (27:22.51).
The Golden Eagles will prepare for the NJCAA national championships, which will take place on Nov. 10 in Garden City, Kan.
