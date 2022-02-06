CSI Boxing Smoker brings fans and fighters from across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — In a dark arena surrounded by hundreds of screaming fans, two amateur boxers duke it out.

They dance around the ring, gliding across the mat stained by the sweat and blood of earlier matches, exchanging blows one after another.

All for the chance to have their glove raised high in victory. There is no monetary prize for the winner. Just a medal, a shot at a trophy and the knowledge that they can give a punch as good as they can take one.

But for these fighters, proving that they can hold their own in the ring is the only reward they need.

The 44th annual CSI Boxing Smoker event kicked off Jan. 29 to a packed arena.

“It was a great turnout,” CSI Rodeo Coach Steven Birnie said, “probably one of the best in several years.”

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the College of Southern Idaho’s Rodeo Team. Approximately one quarter of its budget for the year is raised at this event.

Because of this, many members of the rodeo team take part in the fights. Unlike traditional boxing events, these fights aren’t broken down by weight class.

Fighters are paired based on their size and skill level. This means that multiple fighters could be competing at the same weight.

Boxing Smoker Results Fight 1--Brent Applegarth CSI Rodeo def. Brock Bloxham-TF Fight 2--David Arismendi Twin falls def. Jedidiah Schmidt-Jerome Fight 3-Mabel Orenelas-Jerome def. Alexis Watkins-TF Fight 4-Devin Buff-Kuna def. Brayden Anderson-CSI Rodeo Fight 5-Silverio Lara- Jerome def. Sergio Prada-Jerome Fight 6-Erik Bettencourt-CSI Rodeo def. Kaleb Curran-Blackfoot Fight 7-Luis Beltrain-Wendell def. Alexis Gill-Jerome Fight 8-Jonathan Cox-TF def. Wyatt Lloyd-CSI Rodeo Fight 9-Wes Shaw-CSI Rodeo def. Jaxon Lish-Tremonton, UT Fight 10-Libby Swan-CSI Rodeo def. Daisy Malagon-TF Fight 11-Remington Kramer-TF def. Jeff Moses Jr.-TF Fight 12-Darien Johnson-CSI Rodeo def. Elvis Benitez-TF Fight 13-Davis Otto-CSI Rodeo def. Cameron Beazer-TF Fight 14-Morgan Meyer-Jerome def. Raegan Steed-CSI Rodeo Fight 15-Logan Strom-Gooding def. Brek Sanderson-CSI Rodeo

Fans enjoyed 15 fights through the course of the evening. Each winning boxer received a medal. Special trophies were given to four distinct fighters.

Darien Johnson, a member of the CSI Rodeo Team, received the trophy for quickest knockout. He defeated his opponent, Elvis Benitez, 17 seconds into the second round. He also received the award for Best Cowboy Boxer.

CSI Rodeo member Libby Swan received the award for Best Cowgirl Boxer.

The Best Fight of the night honors went to Jonathan Cox, of Twin Falls, as he defeated CSI Rodeo member Wyatt Lloyd.

