TWIN FALLS — On Friday night, the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team beat Utah State University Eastern 25-14 in the first set, but the Golden Eagles dropped the final three for their second straight loss.
CSI experienced no such letdown on Saturday against Colorado Northwestern Community College. In fact, the closest set was 25-14.
The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 4 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll, swept the Spartans 25-6, 25-14, 25-14 on Saturday afternoon at Heidi Cartisser Court for a Scenic West Athletic Conference win.
CSI opened the match on fire, winning 11 of the first 12 points. A small CNCC response was quickly answered by the Golden Eagles, who scored nine straight points to end the set.
The second set began in similar fashion — CSI led 10-1, 14-3 and 16-5. The Spartans cut the deficit to 20-12, but the Golden Eagles pulled away after that.
The third set was the closest of the match, but CSI controlled it the entire way. CNCC clawed back from a 9-2 deficit, but the Golden Eagles turned a 13-8 lead into 19-8, and they led by at least eight points the rest of the way.
CSI sophomore outside hitter Airi Miyabe recorded a double-double with a match-high 11 kills along with 11 digs, tied with her teammate Sacha Legros for most in the match. The sophomore Legros also led all players with three aces, while redshirt freshman setter Brianna Barta led all players with 15 assists and five blocks. Freshman middle blocker Alexis Mareko also had five blocks.
The Golden Eagles (20-3, 5-2) will continue SWAC play at No. 7 Snow College on Thursday.
