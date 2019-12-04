TWIN FALLS — There are some similarities between the paths the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams have taken this season.
Both are traditionally among the top junior college programs in the country. Both are breaking in quite a few new faces on their rosters this season. And both have battled to improve through difficult early-season schedules.
The women have a record of 6-3 while the men are 8-3.
The women’s team has 10 freshmen on the roster and got tested early in a season-opening tournament in Mesa, Arizona. They beat Mesa Community College before losing the next two games to ranked teams. They fell 63-58 to Cochise College, currently ranked 25th in the nation, and 78-68 to Central Arizona College, currently ranked sixth.
“I knew we were going to have to grow and have some growing pains early,” CSI head coach Randy Rogers said.
The Golden Eagles won five straight games after that, then hosted the second-ranked team in the country, South Plains College, on Saturday. Rogers said he knew the game would be a good measuring stick of where his team was.
Things didn’t go well early on. South Plains jumped out to a 31-8 lead after the first quarter and led by as much as 23 points in the second half.
“We got smacked,” Rogers said. “They came in here and outran us up and down the floor, out-shot us, and out-rebounded us."
But CSI made some adjustments and played better down the stretch and took a one-point lead with 18 second left. But South Plains hit a shot at the buzzer to win and foil the comeback attempt.
“To watch these kids battle last Saturday, it was probably one of the best college games I’ve seen in a long time,” Rogers said.
CSI’s journey this year has been far from a one-person show. Several different players have contributed and stepped up when needed.
Macie Knapp and Petra Farkas each average 13.5 points per game to lead the team. Inside players Jordan Todd (10 points and 7.6 rebounds per game) and Allie Thayne (9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game) have played well, too.
Five of the Golden Eagles’ players are from Idaho, and many of them are contributing. Thayne is from Pocatello (Highland High School) and Knapp went to Sugar-Salem High School. The list includes Jalen Callender (Caldwell High School), Shay Lambson (Butte County High School) and Taylia Stimpson (Minico High School).
Rogers said getting quality players from the home state is a huge boost for his program.
“I always tell people we start here first,” he said.
While the women’s team builds with a few pieces left over from last year, the men’s team has started from scratch with a first-year coaching staff and a roster of new players.
The team has won five straight games after beginning the season 3-3. One of CSI’s top players, Maurice Barnett, injured his hand in the season-opening tournament in Mesa. Freshman Jackson Ruai has also missed time with a hip injury, and forward Spencer Roberts recently returned from an injury as well.
“Other guys are improving, and they know they’re improving,” head coach Jeff Reinert said. “That’s going to benefit us down the road.”
The Golden Eagles are entering one of the toughest stretches of play of the season with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They will host rival North Idaho on Thursday, Northeast Junior College on Friday, and Central Florida Community College, which is 10-2, on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Mike Hood leads CSI with 23.2 points per game while averaging 3.4 rebounds. Guards Kendall McHugh and Stevie Smith are averaging 11.4 and 9.4 points per game respectively.
Reinert said he can see his team improving even through the injuries and hardships so far.
“I think that we’re getting better,” he said. “It’s not as fast as I would like it or as the kids would like it. But the effort’s there. The attitude is great.”
The men will play North Idaho at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before both CSI squads are in action together on Friday. The women will face Williston State at 5:30 p.m. while the men will take on Northeastern Junior College at 7:30.
