Friday

Women’s basketball

College of Southern Idaho 104, Williston State College 54

TWIN FALLS — The No. 14 Golden Eagles had three players in double figures as they rolled to a blowout victory against Williston State College in the first of two games of the Coca Cola Invitational in Twin Falls.

Sophomore Mallory Lapoole had a team-high 15 points, while sophomore Denajha Kie and freshman Allie Thayne each added 14. Sophomore Nicole Suarez had nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles out-rebounded Williston, forced the visitors into 27 turnovers and held them to 36.1 percent shooting from the floor. Meanwhile. CSI shot a staggering 58.4 percent en route to nearly doubling up on Williston State.

Men’s basketball

Indian Hills Community College 96, College of Southern Idaho 82

OTTUMWA, Iowa — No. 12 Indian Hills Community College upset the third-ranked Golden Eagles on Friday.

Despite the loss, five CSI players notched double figures in points on a high-scoring night.

Freshman Coreyoun Rushin led the way for CSI, notching a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Roberto Gittens added 13 points and freshman N’Keil Nelson chipped in 12 for the Golden Eagles.

Redshirt freshman Thomas Miles scored 11 and freshman David Walker rounded out the group with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles led by one point at halftime, but the Warriors came out firing after the break to take the lead and not look back.

Saturday

Women’s basketball

College of Southern Idaho 85, Georgia Highlands 73

TWIN FALLS — The No. 14 CSI women’s basketball team completed a sweep in the Coca Cola invitational by beating No. 18 Georgia Highlands.

Kie led the way with a double-double consisting of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Suarez added 16 points and Lapoole finished with 12.

Thayne nearly grabbed a double-double with nine points and 10 boards, while Jerome High School graduate Kaela McClure chipped in six points and nine assists.

The Golden Eagles (7-3) will play Western Wyoming Community College on Friday in Salt Lake City.

Men’s basketball

College of Southern Idaho 118, Missouri State University-West Plains 90

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Golden Eagles rebounded from Friday’s loss with an emphatic 27-point win against No. 16 Missouri State University-West Plains.

Gittens scored a team-high 21 points, while sophomore Malik Porter tacked on 19. Freshman Brayden Parker notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards, while Rushin added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (8-3) will host Western Wyoming Community College on Friday.

