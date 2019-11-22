TWIN FALLS — Both the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams played at home on the same day for the first time this season, and both teams put on quite a show for the home crowd.
The women opened the night with a 92-63 win over Southwestern Oregon Community College, then the men handled Shoreline Community College 117-65. Both games were part of the Hilex Poly/Wright Physical Therapy Invite that runs through the weekend.
The women began the evening with a strong display of shooting.
The Golden Eagles opened the game red-hot from behind the three-point line. They knocked down 5-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter.
Macie Knapp was key to the first-half offensive explosion. She hit 3-of-3 three-pointers in the first quarter and ended the first half with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She also added six rebounds.
CSI’s hot shooting cooled off a bit in the third quarter, but the team still managed to take its first 30-point lead of the game, 65-35-with just under four minutes left in the period.
Jordan Todd led the Golden Eagles with 14 rebounds while adding 16 points, Petra Farkas had 15 points and four assists, and Karmelah Dean finished with 13 points and five assists.
CSI shot 50% from the field.
After playing the first three weeks of the season on the road, the men’s team was ready to put on a fireworks display of offense for the home crowd.
“Without our fans, it doesn’t make CSI, CSI,” head coach Jeff Reinert said. “We’ve played in front of five, 15 or 20 people on the road, so to come home, it was so much fun to play in front of people where it really matters.”
The game started a bit slow, however. No one scored for the first two minutes before CSI’s Kendall McHugh hit a layup. Shoreline did not score for the first four minutes of action.
But things picked up in a hurry for the home team.
CSI used a balanced scoring attack to seize control. They took a 36-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half on a three-pointer by Coleton Adamson. Shoreline scored just eight points the rest of the half, and Mike Hood hit a layup just before the buzzer to push the lead to 58-19 at the break.
The scoring barrage continued in the second half, and the Golden Eagles hit 100 points with 5:10 remaining.
Everyone got in on the action for CSI. All 10 players on the court scored, and seven of them reached double-figure scoring.
Sawyer Storms led the way with 20 points while adding 10 rebounds, Mike Hood had 16 points, and Kendall McHugh had 15.
Deng Dut earned a triple-double while coming off the bench. He scored 11 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
“Deng Dut is going to be a major part of what we do,” Reinert said. “He’s going to be special.”
The Golden Eagles shot 53% from the field and 42% from the three-point line. Even though the opponent did not offer much of a challenge, Reinert said it’s important that all of his players got in on the action saw had success Friday.
Womens Basketball - SW Oregon CC Vs. CSI
“We got a lot out of it today,” he said. “People need to play, people need minutes, and some people haven’t gotten the minutes they’ve needed. In this game, they got them.”
The CSI men (4-3) will play Central Wyoming College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The women (3-2) will face North Idaho College immediately before at 5:30 p.m.
