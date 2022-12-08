CSI basketball teams blitz Community Christian for second straight night

The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams enjoyed their only trip to California this season.

The Golden Eagles on Thursday night picked up a pair of easy wins for the second time in 24 hours against Community Christian College in Redlands, about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The CSI women earned a 101-28 victory, led by Tylie Jones’ 16 points and four steals, and the CSI men followed with an 89-43 triumph, fronted by Nate Meithof’s 14 points.

The Golden Eagles remained undefeated in seven meetings between the schools since the Saints joined the Scenic West Athletic Conference in 2021.

In the women’s game, Kaylee Headrick added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for fifth-ranked CSI (11-1, 3-0 SWAC). Liv Knapp chipped in 15 points. The Saints fell to 0-10, 0-2.

Rob Whaley added 10 points and Garrett Hawkes contributed eight points and 12 points for the No. 5 Golden Eagles in the men’s game. CSI remained undefeated in 14 games this season, including 3-0 in conference, while the Saints dropped to 0-11, 0-2.

Next up, CSI travels to play the College of Southern Nevada in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles won’t be at home again until Jan. 5, a SWAC doubleheader against Snow College of Utah.