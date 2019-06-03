{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Jeff Reinert has landed his first two signings since taking over as the College of Southern Idaho’s head basketball coach.

In the past week, two recent high school graduates signed with the Golden Eagles: Chayce Polynice and Stevie Smith.

Polynice, who is from Grant High School in Van Nuys, Calif., stands 6-foot-11 and will bring a towering inside presence. He set a school record with 28 rebounds in one game his senior year and is the son of Olden Polynice, who played in the NBA for 15 years.

Smith is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.

Both players are from areas Reinert is familiar with. The coach hails from Bellingham, Washington, and played college basketball for Gonzaga from 1983-85. He also spent the last seven years coaching Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Southern California.

