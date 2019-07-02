Update: Yesterday the Times-News reported on the transfer of Mike Hood from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri. Additional stats, quotes and another player’s transfer to CSI have been included.
TWIN FALLS — With the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team going through a roster overhaul, one of its newly-signed players brings experience and stability to the table.
Mike Hood, a shooting guard who is transferring from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri, has played plenty of basketball and has been on a big stage before. CSI announced his signing this week, and he’ll join a crop of incoming players made up mostly of freshmen. No one on the team played a single minute for the Golden Eagles last year.
That’s where Hood’s experience could come into play. A native of Kansas City, he went to Shawnee Mission West High School and averaged 21 points, four rebounds and four assists per game on the way to earning all-conference and all-state honors. He then played for a season at Link Year Prep Academy in Branson, Missouri, where he averaged 13.8 points and 3.4 assists per game.
After that, he headed off to Moberly, where he played in all 35 of the team’s games and averaged 4.3 points per game. The Greyhounds were one of the best teams in junior college last year, making it to the second round of the NJCAA men’s basketball championship and going 28-7.
Hood has already gone through what most of the other incoming players have not: The adjustment of switching from high school to college basketball.
“Just playing hard every possession, it’s a jump,” Hood said. “I got used to it and now I feel like I’m going to have a big year this year.”
Part of the attraction for him to come to CSI was the obvious role he is going to have. Coaches Jeff Reinert and Fred Brown made it clear when they recruited him that they were looking for someone who could score from the guard spot. The 6-2 player matched the profile perfectly.
“I like that they said that they love shooters because that’s part of my game that I’m good at,” Hood said. “I’m not just a shooter. I do everything, but they love shooters and they said it’s a good surrounding at the school, and it felt like the right thing to do.”
The only other player on the roster so far for 2019 who isn’t a freshman is Nehemie Kabeya, a transfer from West Texas College. The space for a tenured player who can take a leadership role is wide open.
Hood thinks he can do that by making everything else around him better, both in words and in actions.
“I’m an energetic player,” he said. “I don’t get too high or too low, and I talk a lot on the floor. I just love playing basketball. You’ll see it once you see me play basketball that I love playing.”
“Over the years I’ve developed into a better leader by talking,” he added. “I feel like I’ve been a leader by example, but talking is something I’ve been developing over the years.”
CSI adds player from Montenegro
CSI announced Wednesday that they added Novak Obradovic, a 6-5 guard from Montenegro, to the roster. He’ll join the team as a freshman.
Obradovic went to Trade School Belgrade in Montenegro and averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game his senior season. He has international playing experience as well, including on the under-18 Montenegro National Team, where he earned the team’s MVP honors.
