CSI basketball news: Signings, committments and All-Americans

TWIN FALLS — The sports world in on pause amid the threat of COVID-19, so here is a look at some recent developments from the College of Southern Idaho basketball programs.
McHugh joins University of Idaho
Freshman guard Kendall McHugh committed to play at the University of Idaho on Sunday. He is the only freshman on the team so far to move on to a new college.
“I had the option to go back to JUCO for one more year, but I knew that I wanted to play at a Division I school next year,” McHugh said Monday. “A lot of schools started recruiting me in mid and late March. I felt like Idaho had everything in a school I was looking for and everything in a basketball program I was looking for.”
McHugh was a second-team all-region selection for Region 18, meaning he was picked as one of the conference’s top 11 players. The 6-foot point guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. His most memorable moment of the year came when he hit a near full-court shot at the buzzer to lift CSI to a 60-57 win over Western Nebraska Community College on Nov. 8. The shot became SportsCenter’s No. 1 play on its Top 10 segment.
“What U of I saw was a consistency of a kid that played at a high level and was able to knock down shots,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said. “The ability to shoot the basketball is such a big thing, and Kendall proved that throughout the year that he was able to do that.”
McHugh is from Centreville, Virginia, but finished his high school playing career at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California, where Reinert was his coach for his senior season. He was one of Reinert’s first recruits when the coach took the CSI job in 2019.
“I learned a lot and got a lot better,” McHugh said of his year at CSI. “I’ve enjoyed my time there. I’ll always appreciate CSI.”
Hood named All-American honorable mention
Sophomore Mike Hood capped an impressive season with one more honor. The NJCAA named him an honorable mention All-American for the 2019-20 season.
Hood set the Golden Eagles’ all-time single-season scoring record this year, pouring in a program best 795 points, good for 22.7 per game. The sophomore has signed to play at Montana State University next year.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned throughout this journey is to be yourself,” Hood said in March. “Just not trying to do too much and never quitting, because I’ve had some tough times with basketball.”
Hood, who is from Kansas City, played one year of prep school basketball and played one season for Moberly Area Community College before coming to Twin Falls. He will have two years of eligibility at Montana State, where he will regularly face off against McHugh and the University of Idaho in the Big Sky Conference.
“I think Mike had faith in me and I had faith in him,” Reinert said. “Mike came in and proved what he could do on a daily basis with his attitude and effort. He spent as much time or more than anybody in the gym outside of practice.”
New blood
CSI is set to lose at least four of its players who were on the roster this year for next season. McHugh will head to the University of Idaho, while Hood, Nehemie Kabaya and Spencer Roberts are all sophomores.
Freshmen Sawyer Storms and Stevie Smith are academic qualifiers who are able to sign with a college if offered right now, but they also have the option to come back to CSI for one more season.
Either way, the Golden Eagles will have experience and talent returning next year.
“The guys that are coming back, obviously I’m thrilled because we didn’t have a player returning the year before,” Reinert said. “Now we have guys that have been through the battles.”
CSI also has a six-player recruiting class for the 2020-21 season. The most recent acquisition may also be the most impactful.
KT Raimey of Olathe North High School in Olathe, Kansas, will join CSI next year, the school announced Monday. Raimey is one of the state’s top players, averaging 19.5 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his senior season.
“KT was offered as a sophomore from the University of Kansas, then academically he fell into the junior college ranks,” Reinert said.
Now, Raimey, who is a versatile player who can score from all over the court, figures to be a key piece of CSI’s lineup.
The Golden Eagles’ recruiting class also includes Marcellious Lockett and Eric Grier, two players from Georgia, along with Derek Marlowe and Jackson Brinkerhoff, who are returning missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Borah High School’s Isaac Dewberry rounds out the class.
Khalid Thomas finds a new home
Former CSI player Khalid Thomas announced on Saturday that he will be finishing his college basketball career at Portland State.
Thomas, who played for CSI during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, played for Arizona State this year. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game off the bench, with a season-high 14 points against Princeton on Nov. 26.
By playing for Portland State, Thomas will return to his hometown of Portland.
Three CSI women’s players make college commitments
Each of the CSI women’s three contributing sophomores from this season are moving on to play Division I basketball next year. Petra Farkas, Finley Garnett and Allie Thayne are each committed to different collegiate programs.
Farkas, a 5-10 player from Kecskemet, Hungary, is committed to Colorado State. She was the Region 18 co-player of the year, along with Margarett Otuafi of Utah State University Eastern and Awa Sidbe of Salt Lake Community College. Farkas averaged 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while tallying 109 assists on the season.
Garnett, from Huntington Beach, California, will head to Idaho State University. She averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 72% from the free throw line.
Thayne, a 6-foot-2 post player from Pocatello, is committed to Mercer University in Georgia. She averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!