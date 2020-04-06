CSI basketball news: Signings, committments and All-Americans

CSI Recruits

Here is a quick look at CSI's incoming recruits for the 2020-21 season.

KT Raimey

High School: Olathe North High School in Olathe, Kansas

Outlook: One of the country's top junior college prospects landed with the Golden Eagles. The 6 foot 4 guard can score from all over the court and averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists per game

Marcellious Lockett

High School: Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia

Outlook: Lockett set his school's all-time scoring record and will look to keep the scoring coming at CSI. He brings athleticism and the ability to play multiple guard spots.

Derek Marlowe

High School: Hillcrest High School in Ammon, Idaho

Outlook: Marlowe was an all-state player before graduating in 2018 and serving a mission. He averaged 16.5 points 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Jackson Brinkerhoff

High School: Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah

Outlook: An athletic 6 foot 8 post player, Brinkerhoff will bring versatility. He averaged 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game his senior season for the 17th-ranked team in the country. Reinert said his winning background is a huge plus. He is also coming off of a mission.

Eric Grier

High School: Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia

Outlook: Grier is another example of a big, athletic player that will add to CSI's front line.

Isaac Dewberry

High School: Borah High School in Boise, Idaho

Outlook: Coming off of a Class 5A state championship with Borah, Dewberry is a guard who will bring strength, defense and athleticism to CSI's rotation.