TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team added 6-9 forward Sebastian Reynoso Jimenez, the school announced Wednesday.
Jimenez, who is originally from Mexico, graduated from Alisal High School in Salinas, California. He averaged 19.4 points per game, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 blocks.
He’s played on the under-16 and under-18 Mexican National Teams. He also received an invitation to try out for the adult Mexican National Team.
“Sebastian is one of the most versatile players I’ve seen in awhile,” CSI coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. “He runs, jumps and shoots the ball well.”
Jimenez can play multiple positions and cause matchup problems for other teams.
“Sebastian is a bright student and I’m excited to see how he develops over the next couple of years,” Reinert said.
Jimenez is the sixth player to sign with CSI since Reinert took over the program in May. He’s the third player who is at least 6-7.
The Golden Eagles also have Grant High School’s (California) Chayce Polynice, who is 6-11 and Melbourne, Australia’s Athiaan Maijer Manyiel, who is 6-7.
The incoming freshman joins a crop of players who have length and can play different spots on the floor.
“Our goal is to be the best rebounding team in the country, so long athletic guys are really good to do that” Reinert told the Times-News on June 19.
