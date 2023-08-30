The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball roaster is complete for the 2023-24 season.
Gerardo "Gerry" Guerrero, a 6-foot-3 guard, hailing from Tepic, Mexico, inked his name to the final spot, the school announced this week.
"Gerry is a high character young man coming to us from Mexico who brings maturity, toughness and a high basketball IQ," CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. "Gerry is a phenomenal player with a great feel for the game. His passing and playmaking ability impact the game at a high level."
Prior, Guerrero earned experience playing for San Ysidro High School in San Diego, alongside five-star recruits Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor.
Guerrero also spent time playing for U17 and U18 Mexican National teams in FIBA competitions and playing for the Border Boyz club team out of the San Diego area.
He completes a strong list of recruits.
Incoming Golden Eagles
- Brandon Oloumou, Victory Rock Prep (Florida), 6-foot-10, center
- Alan Kane, Hagerstown Community College, 6-foot-2, combo guard
- Jordan Hamilton, Three Rivers College, 6-foot-3, guard
- Jaylon Johnson, Concordia University Texas, 5-foot-11, guard
- Walker Timme, McNeese State University, 6-foot-7, forward
- Cassius Carmichael, Glendale Community College, 6-foot-5, wing
- Isaac Hawkins, Legion Collegiate Academy (South Carolina), 6-foot-10 center/forward
- Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge High School, 6-foot-7, center