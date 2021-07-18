CSI Baseball ranks fourth in the nation in team GPA and more Golden Eagles excelling in the classroom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - Not only did the College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team post a team GPA of 3.51 for the 2020-2021 academic year, ranking fourth in the nation of all NJCAA baseball programs, but also landed 20 individuals on the NJCAA All-Academic Teams.

Eight players finished the year with 4.0 GPA, earning NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors. They were Charlie Tentinger, Dawson Cummins, Tate Gambill, Andrew Gregersen, Jayson Hibbard, Magnum Hoffstetter, Jace Jones and Crew Robinson.

Making the second team with GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99 were Jake Dahle, Noah Hennings, Chase Higginson, Griffey Larsen, Braxton Mills, Briggs Newman and Darrin Post.

Rounding out the academic honors on third team with GPAs between 3.60 and 3.79 were Andrew Baughn, Colton Carpenter, Taye Newman, Zack Peterson and Carson Schow.

The baseball team tied for the highest GPA in the athletic department.

Golden Eagle Volleyball shines in the classroom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Program had eight individuals as well as the team honored for their work in the classroom.

As a team, they posted a 3.41 overall GPA to be recognized as a NJCAA All-Academic Team.