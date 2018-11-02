TWIN FALLS — What looked like an easy sweep suddenly turned into a potential collapse. But the College of Southern Idaho volleyball fought off the pressure and kept its Region 18 title hopes intact.
After watching a two-set lead over the College of Southern Nevada turn into a tie, the Golden Eagles pulled away in the fifth set to win the Region 18 semifinal game on Friday night at Heidi Cartisser Court.
CSI, ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Division I poll, rolled in the first two sets, 25-13 and 25-17. CSN never trailed in the third set, which it won 25-15, but the Golden Eagles looked like they’d cruise to a win in the fourth. They went on a 7-0 run to build a 7-1 lead, prompting a CSN timeout.
But the Coyotes stormed back. A 5-0 run gave them a 16-14 lead, and they led the rest of the way. CSI pulled within two points a couple times late, but CSN won 25-20.
The beginning of the fifth set also went back-and-forth, but the Golden Eagles all but ended it with a 5-0 run that gave them a 13-7 lead. They won the set 15-9.
CSI sophomore outside hitter led all players with 20 kills, and she added 14 digs. Freshman libero and Twin Falls High School graduate Kylie Baumert had a match-high 23 digs, and redshirt freshman Brianna Barta led the Golden Eagles with 29 assists and three blocks (tied with sophomore E’laisah Young).
CSI (25-3) will face No. 8 Snow (26-4) for the championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. back at Heidi Cartisser Court. The Golden Eagles beat the Badgers in four sets at home and swept them in Ephraim, Utah, in the regular season.
No. 3 CSI men lose opener
RIVERTON, Wyo. — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team fell to Western Nebraska Community College 105-102 on Friday at the Central Wyoming Tournament.
The Golden Eagles, ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division I poll, led 64-58 at halftime but were outscored 47-38 in the second half of their season opener. They committed 20 turnovers, while No. 14 Western Nebraska CC turned it over 10 times.
CSI sophomore guard Roberto Gittens scored a game-high 31 points, shooting 11-of-19 from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds and committed six turnovers.
CSI freshman guard Jaxon Edelmayer scored 18 points (6-of-8 on FGs, 5-of-7 on 3s) off the bench, and sophomore forward Malik Porter added 15 points (5-of-10 on FGs) and nine rebounds.
The Golden Eagles will wrap up tournament play on Saturday against host Western Wyoming College, and they’ll get a rematch with Western Nebraska CC this coming Friday at the Western Nebraska Tournament.
No. 14 CSI women begin season with win
SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The CSI women’s basketball team opened its season with a 66-48 win over Laramie County Community College on Friday at the Sheridan Tournament.
No. 14-ranked CSI trailed at halftime, 26-25, but it outscored the other Golden Eagles 21-10 in the third quarter and 20-12 in the fourth. CSI lost the turnover battle 20-11 but out-shot Laramie County CC 43.5 percent to 27.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded its opponent 53-36.
CSI sophomore Bailey Hawkins scored 10 points (5-of-10 from the field), grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds and led all players with six turnovers. Her teammate Mallory Lapoole also had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and made 7-of-10 shots, while fellow sophomore Denajha Kie added 14 points (5-of-13).
CSI will wrap up tournament play on Saturday against host Sheridan College.
