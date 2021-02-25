CSI athletics schedules, updates

There are a lot of events happening on the College of Southern Idaho campus this weekend in athletics.
Volleyball
Friday: 6 p.m. CSI vs. Colorado Northwestern at the CSI Gymnasium
To purchase tickets go to tix.com/ticket-sales/csiathletics/5894
The game will be streamed to watch at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.
Men’s and Women’s Basketball
Saturday at the CSI Gymnasium
1 p.m.—CSI Women vs. No. 24 Snow College
3 p.m.—No. 12 CSI Men vs. Snow College
To purchase tickets go to tix.com/ticket-sales/csiathletics/5894
Watch live: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/
Baseball
CSI baseball is hosting Utah State University Club Friday and Saturday. Doubleheaders will begin Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon at Skip Walker Field. Tickets will be sold at the door for attendance. Fans must wear face masks and socially distance.
Watch live: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi
Softball that was originally scheduled to play at the College of Idaho has been canceled.
CSI softball lands Weber High School’s Brooke Merrill
The College of Southern Idaho softball team added senior Brooke Merrill to its roster for the 2021-2022 season. The 5-9 pitcher has established herself as one of the best in Utah and will be a welcome addition to the Golden Eagle program.
CSI volleyball signs Highland High School’s Mackenna Thayne
The College of Southern Idaho gained a second Thayne to one of its athletic teams, but this time it was in the sport of volleyball. Mackenna Thayne will join the Golden Eagles next fall.
Dut captures second player of the week honor this season
CSI Men’s Basketball sophomore standout Deng Dut led the Golden Eagles to a win over third-ranked Salt Lake CC last week as well as College of Southern Nevada and USU Eastern, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time.
- Times-News