CSI athletics schedules, updates

Softball that was originally scheduled to play at the College of Idaho has been canceled.

CSI softball lands Weber High School’s Brooke Merrill

The College of Southern Idaho softball team added senior Brooke Merrill to its roster for the 2021-2022 season. The 5-9 pitcher has established herself as one of the best in Utah and will be a welcome addition to the Golden Eagle program.

CSI volleyball signs Highland High School’s Mackenna Thayne

The College of Southern Idaho gained a second Thayne to one of its athletic teams, but this time it was in the sport of volleyball. Mackenna Thayne will join the Golden Eagles next fall.

Dut captures second player of the week honor this season

CSI Men’s Basketball sophomore standout Deng Dut led the Golden Eagles to a win over third-ranked Salt Lake CC last week as well as College of Southern Nevada and USU Eastern, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time.

- Times-News

