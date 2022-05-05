CSI announces new cross country coach

TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles have a new cross country and distance track coach.

In a press conference Wednesday, Athletic Director Joel Bate announced the hiring of Janae Richardson to replace Lindsey Anderson as head coach.

Anderson announced in February that she is leaving the College of Southern Idaho after this season to pursue a coaching position at the University of Missouri.

According to Bate, the process of finding Anderson’s replacement was not an easy one.

“We looked at a lot of applications and went through this as thoroughly as possible,” he said. “The person that we selected checked all the boxes for what we were looking for.”

Richardson, a volunteer assistant coach at Weber State University, will bring more than 15 years of coaching experience to CSI.

“I’ve worked with elementary, junior high, high school and now college athletes,” she said.

Still, this will be Richardson’s first head coaching job at the collegiate level. Considering the impact Anderson has had on the program over the past five years, expectations are high.

It’s a pressure Richardson openly welcomes.

“It’s good to feel like there’s a legacy to uphold,” she said. “I think that’s going to make us better, make me better.”

Looking ahead to next season, Richardson already has some goals in mind.

“There’s a real tradition and culture here that I’m excited to be a part of,” she said. “Being one of the top teams in cross country is definitely on the radar.”

But before she can achieve that, Richardson will have to focus on recruiting athletes to replace the ones that graduate this season.

Growing up in Idaho Falls, she understand the level of talent coaches can find in the Gem State.

“I’m a big believer in the locally grown, nationally known mindset,” she said. “We want to pull in the local kids, make them strong and make them nationally competitive.”

