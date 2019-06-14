CASPER — The fourth and final section of the third go is complete at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center in Wyoming.
The College of Southern Idaho’s Ashtyn Carlson remains in first place in barrel racing with an average time of 43 seconds.
Kynzie McNeil from Oklahoma State clocked in at 14.24 Friday to best Carlson’s top time of 14.38, and Lassen College’s Hailey Finnegan put up a time of 14.33 Thursday, but Carlson is still in the lead overall. She will head to the final round short go Saturday.
The CSI women are still in second place in the team standings with 220 points. They trail McNeese State, who has 310 points.
Saturday’s finals will begin at 7 p.m. with bareback riding. The action is available to watch online on ESPN3 and ESPN+.
