College of Southern Idaho's Nworie named NJCAA All-American

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—Emilia Nworie played a key role in the College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team’s 30-3 season, earning NJCAA All-American honorable mention honors.

The freshman averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game. She also had 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Her .497 field goal percentage was tops for the Golden Eagles.

Nworie also received Region 18 First-Team honors.

The Golden Eagles won the Scenic West Athletic Conference title, the Region 18 title and finished tied for 9th at the NJCAA National Tournament.

