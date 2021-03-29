 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College of Southern Idaho volleyball to play in Region 18 tournament
0 comments

College of Southern Idaho volleyball to play in Region 18 tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CSI Volleyball
Steve Conner

TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team opens competition Friday at the Region 18 Volleyball Tournament in Richfield, Utah.

The Golden Eagles will play Southern Nevada at 1 p.m. in the opening round. The winner will advance to the semifinals against Snow College at 7 p.m.

CSI enters the tournament as the four seed. The Badgers are the top seed in the tournament.

Click on the links below for ticket purchasing and tournament information.

To buy tickets go to: https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=snowcollege

Tournament Information go to: http://scenicwestsports.com/tournaments/?id=55

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This unique sport combines basketball, wrestling, and rugby

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News