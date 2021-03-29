College of Southern Idaho volleyball to play in Region 18 tournament

TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team opens competition Friday at the Region 18 Volleyball Tournament in Richfield, Utah.

The Golden Eagles will play Southern Nevada at 1 p.m. in the opening round. The winner will advance to the semifinals against Snow College at 7 p.m.

CSI enters the tournament as the four seed. The Badgers are the top seed in the tournament.

Click on the links below for ticket purchasing and tournament information.

To buy tickets go to: https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=snowcollege

Tournament Information go to: http://scenicwestsports.com/tournaments/?id=55

