College of Southern Idaho sports updates

The College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles compete this weekend in the Salt Lake Community College Tournament. CSI takes on Northeastern Junior College at 10 a.m. Friday and Casper College at 2 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, CSI plays Arizona Western at 9 a.m. and Western Nebraska at 11 a.m.

The only game that will be broadcast is our match with Casper. To watch go to: team1sports.com/salt

The CSI Cross Country team hosts the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic Friday at Canyon Springs Golf Course. The women's race begins at 4 p.m. followed by the men at 4:45 p.m. This is your one time to watch our cross country team in action at home. Admission is free.

The annual meet the teams barbecue sponsored by the CSI Booster Club will be Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at Skip Walker Field.

Season basketball ticket renewals are on sale now. Deadline for raffle and prizes is Sept. 15. Final deadline is Oct. 1. Tickets will open up to the public Oct. 13. For more information contact Caleb at 208-732-6486 or to get on the waiting list for tickets. If you did not receive your renewal letter or email, call or email Caleb at caoi@csi.edu.