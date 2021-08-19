 Skip to main content
College of Southern Idaho sports updates
College of Southern Idaho sports updates

It's go time for College of Southern Idaho athletics. The volleyball and cross country athletes have returned to campus and the rest are filtering in this week.

The CSI volleyball team played their annual gold/black scrimmage Thursday evening.

The CSI athletic department is hosting the Lori Rogers Fly Like an Eagle Golf Tournament Saturday at Twin Falls Muni. The cost is $360 per four-person team with a 8 a.m. shot-gun start. There is one opening for a team. If you are interested, email Jacob Howell at jhowell@csi.edu or call him at 208-732-6482.

Mark your calendars now for the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic Cross Country Meet at Canyon Springs Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 3. The women will run at 4 p.m. followed by the men.

The annual Meet the Teams BBQ is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Skip Walker Field.

Volleyball is on the road to open its season until the Golden Eagles host Treasure Valley Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. and then the Starr Corporation Invitational Sept. 9-11. The complete fall schedule is available at athletics.csi.edu/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule

CSI softball will host its first round-robin fall scrimmages Saturday Sept. 11.

The CSI basketball coaches clinic is set for Sept. 25. More information to come.

