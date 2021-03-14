College of Southern Idaho results roundup

Golden Eagle women jump into first place in SWAC with win Saturday
EPHRAIM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball team earned its first win over Snow College this season, beating the Badgers 65-58 Saturday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.
With the win, the Golden Eagles improved to 15-4 overall and 9-3 in SWAC competition. Snow and USUE are each one game back at 7-3.
CSI trailed by one at the half but outscored the Badgers 23-11 in the third quarter to pull away.
For the night, the Golden Eagles knocked down 12 3-pointers, shooting 46 percent from long range.
Brayli Jenks led CSI with 14 points, three rebounds and five assists. Sierra Davis added 14 points and three rebounds and Kaitlyn Burgess finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Golden Eagles bench outscored the Badgers 36-13.
CSI travels to USU Eastern Thursday before hosting Colorado Northwestern Saturday in its final home game.
CSI Men's Basketball earns big road win
EPHRAIM, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho holds a 2 1/2 game lead in the Scenic West Athletic Conference race after beating Snow 75-72 Saturday.
The Golden Eagles led by as many as 14 points five minutes into the second half but a gritty Badger team fought all the way to tie the game with less than a minute to play.
CSI's Tsotne Tsartsidze scored a bucket and was fouled with 30 seconds to play to give the Golden Eagles the final three-point spread. Snow was unable to answer, giving CSI its third win of the season against Snow.
Tsartsidze led the Golden Eagles with 13 points and added six rebounds. Deng Dut had four points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Amoro Lado and KT Raimey each added 11 points.
CSI, now 17-2 overall and 11-1 in conference play, travels to USU Eastern Thursday before hosting Colorado Northwestern in it final home contest of the year.
CSI Volleyball falls to SLCC on the road
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team lost to #13 Salt Lake CC 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 Wednesday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.
The Golden Eagles struggled to pass all night and couldn't get their offense going.
CSI was led by Savannah Taosoga with seven kills. Gabby Polynice added five kills. Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 17 digs.
The Golden Eagles, now 10-8 overall and 2-4 in conference play, travel to Colorado Northwestern Wednesday and USU Eastern next Friday.
CSI Softball battles but can't overcome Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Softball faced the same outcome Saturday in a doubleheader with second-ranked Salt Lake CC, losing 9-0 and 9-7.
For the second straight day, the Golden Eagles outhit the Bruins in the second game of the day but just fell short.
Game one was all Salt Lake as CSI struggled to find any offense. Cortney Rhees led the Golden Eagles, going 2-for-2 at the plate and Caitlin Turner was 1-3.
The Golden Eagles flipped the switch in game two and ended with 12 hits and three home runs.
Carley Croshaw was 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a solo home run, five RBI and a walk. Sophia Stoddard also swung it, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.
Caitlin Turner, Brynne Tolley and Jessica Touchard all finished 2-for-4.
Siera Horton came in to pitch the final 2.1 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with a strikeout.
The Golden Eagles, 13-11 overall and 4-4 in conference play, host Snow College Friday and Saturday.