College of Southern Idaho results roundup

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 14 points five minutes into the second half but a gritty Badger team fought all the way to tie the game with less than a minute to play.

CSI's Tsotne Tsartsidze scored a bucket and was fouled with 30 seconds to play to give the Golden Eagles the final three-point spread. Snow was unable to answer, giving CSI its third win of the season against Snow.

Tsartsidze led the Golden Eagles with 13 points and added six rebounds. Deng Dut had four points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Amoro Lado and KT Raimey each added 11 points.

CSI, now 17-2 overall and 11-1 in conference play, travels to USU Eastern Thursday before hosting Colorado Northwestern in it final home contest of the year.

CSI Volleyball falls to SLCC on the road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team lost to #13 Salt Lake CC 25-18, 25-12, 25-8 Wednesday in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.

The Golden Eagles struggled to pass all night and couldn't get their offense going.

CSI was led by Savannah Taosoga with seven kills. Gabby Polynice added five kills. Miyu Tsurumaki finished with 17 digs.