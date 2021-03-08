College of Southern Idaho results roundup

Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki and Kerra Trimble each had 13 digs. Hannah Randall led the team with 18 assists.

CSI travels to Salt Lake next Wednesday.

Softball with two walk-off wins to sweep Southern Nevada

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The 19th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team didn’t win pretty Saturday, but managed to come out on top 16-15 and 7-6 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.

The Golden Eagles trailed 12-3 early in the game and looked like they were poised to get run ruled in five. But CSI scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the bottom of the fifth to tie it up. CSN fought back adding two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to lead 15-12.

Caitlin Turner led off the inning with a walk followed by a Sophia Stoddard single and a Payton Hammond walk to load the bases. After a CSI out, Cortney Rhees crushed a ball over the right field fence for the walk-off grand slam and the win.

Rhees ended the game 4-for-5 with four RBI. Maizie Clark went 3-for-4 at the plate and Maya Williams was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Carley Croshaw also had a home run in the game. Siera Horton earned the win.