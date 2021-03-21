College of Southern Idaho results roundup: CSI Men win SWAC regular season title

Leading the way for the sophomores on Saturday was Sierra Davis. She finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Kaitlin Burgess added 12 points and four rebounds. Both Karmelah Dean and Jordan Todd each had 10 points. Dean also had five assists and six rebounds. Kiana Eskelson finished with eight points and six rebounds Kyra Paniora had three rebounds and four assists, while Macie Knapp had five rebounds and three assists. The Golden Eagles were also able to honor the final sophomore by having her check into the game to be acknowledged. Jalen Callender has missed the season due to an ACL tear.