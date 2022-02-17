College of Southern Idaho fires basketball announcer’s contract after 'thug' comment

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho terminated the contract of play-by-play announcer Jonathan Drew for a comment made during a broadcast of a men’s basketball game between CSI and Salt Lake Community College on Wednesday night.

In a video of the game, CSI player Chris James falls hard to the floor during a play involving SLCC player Jordan Brinson, who is Black. Drew is heard saying "who are these thugs" after complaining that SLCC players have repeatedly fouled CSI.

College of Southern Idaho Athletic Director Joel Bate said the following about the incident: “The College of Southern Idaho and the CSI Athletic Department want to apologize to the Salt Lake Community College players, coaches and fans for the comments made during the broadcast. CSI does not condone and will not tolerate these types of remarks. They do not reflect our values as an institution of higher education or as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. We have the utmost respect for the SLCC Athletic Department and for their student-athletes.”

CSI declined to comment further.

SLCC also released a statement about the incident:

"The Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) Athletic Department would like to thank the College of Southern Idaho (CSI), Athletic Director Joel Bate, President Dean Fisher and the rest of the CSI family for their quick and appropriate response to last night’s incident and accept CSI’s apology regarding a comment made by a CSI contracted play-by-play announcer during a game between the two teams on Wednesday, February 16.

'We do not believe the comment reflects the values of CSI as we’ve come to know them over the years. This is really an opportunity for all of us to become more aware and mindful of the words we use to describe others, which can potentially be inappropriate and insensitive,' said Kevin Dustin, SLCC’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.

"SLCC and CSI have a long history of competing together as members of the Scenic West Athletic Conference in the National Junior College Athletic Association, and the institutions have long shared a mutual respect. Both SLCC and CSI view this incident as a learning opportunity and view the matter as closed."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0