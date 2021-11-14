College of Southern Idaho Athletics: Women's Cross Country wins national championship and more

CSI Women’s Cross Country wins National Championship

RICHMOND, Va.—The College of Southern Idaho Women’s Cross Country Team dominated on its way to the NJCAA Division I Cross Country National Championship Saturday.

The Golden Eagles beat its closest competitor by 68 points, winning the event with a team total of 60 points. Four CSI runners placed in the top 14 to earn All-American status and the fifth runner was close at 22nd.

Audrey Camp led CSI in a time of 18:28, taking fifth overall. Natalya Babcock took seventh in 18:39. Taya Brewer claimed 12th in 19:01 and Lydia Felix was 14th in 19:02. Rounding out the top five was Brooke Reed in 19:14 for 22nd place.

“I knew going in this team was very capable of coming home with a national championship,” said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. “They all ran amazing and followed the plan we set out to run. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

This is the first team title for either CSI men’s or women’s cross country teams.

The future is very bright for this group as four of the top five are freshmen and will return next fall.

The Golden Eagles will begin training for the indoor track season now.

CSI Women’s Basketball faces first loss of season

MESA, Ariz.—The 15th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team struggled from the field Saturday, falling to Central Arizona 72-62.

The Golden Eagles shot just 27 percent from the field and 23 percent from long range.

A bulk of CSI’s scoring came from the inside game.

Ashlee Strawbridge led the Golden Eagles with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Christensen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Forward Jasmyn Boles finished with five points and eight rebounds.

Sadie Gronning had solid game, posting eight points and seven rebounds.

CSI, 3-1 overall, returns home to host the Coca Cola Invitational Friday and Saturday.

CSI Softball signs local standout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho—The College of Southern Idaho Softball Program added some speed to its 2022-2023 roster on Wednesday when the Golden Eagles signed Reagan Rex from Twin Falls High School.

The three-sport athlete just came off a state championship on the soccer field for the Bruins and will compete in basketball before finishing up this spring on the softball field.

“We are super excited to have Reagan join our program,” said CSI Head Coach Nick Baumert. “She has proven that she is not afraid to work and has had an impact on every team she competes on. Reagan is a slapper and speed kid which will make our team better.”

Not only has the outfielder excelled on the playing field, but she also is a great student, holding a 3.8 gpa throughout high school.

Rex missed out on her sophomore season of softball due to covid but put up good numbers as a freshman and junior. Her freshman season when she made the move to the left side of the plate, she hit .324 at the plate with 12 stolen bases. Her junior season, she hit .412 with 49 runs scored, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases. In the field she only had one error total in those two years.

She was named first-team Great Basin Conference as an outfielder last spring. She also earned all conference honors on the basketball court as a junior.

CSI Men’s Basketball wins second straight game on the road

CASPER, Wyo.—After trailing by five points at the half, the Golden Eagle Men’s Basketball Team out-scored Casper College in the second half to beat the Thunderbirds 76-75 Friday in a non-conference matchup.

Taelon Martin had a big game, finishing 20 points and six rebounds. KT Raimey added 14 points and four rebounds. No one else scored in double digits but CSI had a balance attack from several players. Chris James finished with nine points, Chayce Polynice, Robert Whaley and Jakari Livingston each had eight and Daylen Williams added seven. Williams was the Golden Eagles leading rebounder with nine. He also led the team in assists with five. James had four.

CSI Women’s Basketball dominated the boards en route to win

MESA, Ariz.—The 15th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball team out-rebounded Mesa CC 41-25 to beat Mesa 58-55 Friday in a non-conference contest.

Mesa didn’t have an answer for sophomore Jasmyn Boles. The forward finished with with 21 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Christensen added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Emilia Nworie came within one point of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

At the point, Kyra Paniora had a solid game with three points, five assists and four rebounds.

CSI Men’s Cross Country places ninth at nationals

ICHMOND, Va.—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Cross Country Team ran to a ninth-place finish at the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships Saturday.

Competing on an 8K course, the Golden Eagles were led by Shane Gard who took 39th in a time of 26:08. Joseph Ereaux and Kenneth Merrell claimed 46th and 47th. Ereaux finished in a time of 26:27.4 and Merrell was 26:27.6. George Showers placed fourth in 26:36 and Ethan Robbins rounded out the top five in 70th place in a time of 27:01.

“We faced tough competition but I was proud of how we competed,” said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson.

Three of the the Golden Eagles top runners were freshmen so look for them to come back even better next season.

CSI will now switch the team’s focus to indoor track.

