College of Southern Idaho Athletics: Volleyball updates

CSI Volleyball battles in 3-1 loss to #9 USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team put up a fight but eventually lost to ninth-ranked USU Eastern Saturday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles were led by Heavenly Campbell with 16 kills, two aces and five digs. Yale Spoja added 10 kills and five digs.

Playing in the final two sets, Mackenna Thayne posted seven kills with just one error.

Defensively, Miyu Tsurumaki led CSI with 20 digs. Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai added 12 and Kerra Trimble had 11.

CSI, now 14-10 overall and 4-4 in conference play, travels to Southern Nevada and Snow College to finish regular season play next week.

CSI Volleyball sweeps Colorado Northwestern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho beat Colorado Northwestern 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Heavenly Campbell led the way for the Golden Eagles, finishing with 14 kills, two service aces and three digs. Yale Spoja added six kills and Gabby Polynice had 5. Polynice also had three blocks.

Sophia Casarez ended the match with 21 assists and 10 digs for the double-double. Kerra Trimble led CSI defensively with 11 digs.

CSI hosts ninth-ranked USU Eastern Saturday at 1 p.m. The sophomore class will be honored at that time.

CSI Volleyball defeats Western Wyoming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team took care of business Tuesday, beating Western Wyoming 26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 25-15 in non-conference play.

Three different players led the Golden Eagles offensively. Heavenly Campbell finished with 17 kills, while Yale Spoja added 15. Pia Selke posted 12 kills with no errors on 17 attempts for a .706 hitting percentage.

Defensively, four players finished in double digits led by Miyu Tsurumaki's 25 digs. Kerra Trimble added 13 and Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai and Campbell each had 10. Sophia Casarez had 28 assists and Kennedy Peery finished with 22.

The Golden Eagles host Colorado Northwestern Thursday at 6 p.m. and ninth-ranked USU Eastern Saturday at 1 p.m. for sophomore day.

