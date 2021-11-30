College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

Basketball schedule change

The 13th-ranked College of Southern Idaho men's basketball and 10th-ranked CSI women's basketball teams open Scenic West Athletic Conference action this week.

Due to illness on the Utah State University Eastern Women's Team, the game between CSI and USU Eastern on the road Wednesday has been postponed.

The CSI men travel to USU Eastern Wednesday and will play at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast at scenicwestnetwork.com.

Because the CSI women are not playing Wednesday, they will take on Northwest College Thursday at 5 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College.

Then both teams will return home to host Snow College Saturday at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men). The Badger men are ranked 11th.

Watch live at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi. Get live stats at athletics.csi.edu/sports/2009/11/9/WVB_1109095444.aspx?id=10.

Golden Eagle women stay hot, going undefeated in ICCU Invitational

The College of Southern Idaho women's basketball team dominated Eastern Wyoming Saturday, beating the Lancers 62-40 in the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.

Sadie Gronning continued to stay hot, finishing with 16 points, three rebounds and four assists. Courtney Stothard added 14 points and four rebounds.

Brayli Jenks was solid all the way around, posting six points, seven assists and three rebounds. The leading rebounder was Ashlee Strawbridge with eight.

CSI men's basketball extends winning streak

On the final night of the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational, the CSI men's basketball team beat McCook 84-75 to win its eighth straight game.

The Golden Eagles were led by Taelon Martin who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He was 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Three other players scored in double figures. Robert Whaley had 14 points, Jakari Livingston had 13 and Daylen Williams had 12. Williams also had 10 rebounds to post a double-double.

CSI softball brings in big hitter from Utah

The College of Southern Idaho softball team signed Indee Jones from South Summit High School for the 2022-2023 season.

Jones will give the Golden Eagles a great defensive player on the corners as well as power at the plate.

"Indee is going to be a great addition to our CSI family," said CSI head coach Nick Baumert. "She is solid defensively and can really swing it. She is also a great kid and good student that will add to the culture of our program."

She comes from the same high school as former All-American Hannah Peterson, who is now playing for BYU.

Jones was a key part of South Summit's fourth-place finish at state this past spring. She earned Deseret News First Team All-State honors, hitting .573 at the plate with 17 home runs and a state record 72 RBI. As a freshman she hit .576 with 40 RBI, 14 doubles and seven home runs, earning second team all-state honors.

CSI baseball inks Utah pitching standout

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team signed one of Utah's top pitchers for the 2022-2023 season in Ashton Johnson from Olympus High School.

The Deseret News first team all state selection finished his junior season with a 10-2 record, a .60 ERA and 121 strikeouts with two no hitters. At the plate, Johnson hit .432 with 34 RBI.

"Ashton comes to us from Olympus High School," said CSI head coach Boomer Walker. "He is an elite level strike thrower with three pitches and also will compete for an every day job in our outfield. He is an exceptional athlete that can also handle the bat at a high level."

