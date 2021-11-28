College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

CSI Men's Basketball rolls to win over Northeastern

TWIN FALLS — The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Team dominated from start to finish in beating Northeastern JC 91-64 Friday on the first day of the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.

The Golden Eagles held Northeastern to just 29 percent shooting from the field while making 49 percent of their own shots.

CSI was led by Chayce Polynice who had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Taelon Martin added 16 points and four rebounds and KT Raimey had 16 points and three assists.

Chris James finished with eight points and four assists and Daylen Williams came close to a double-double with seven points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles improve to 7-1 on the season and take on McCook Saturday.

Golden Eagle Women win fourth straight game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 12th-ranked College of Southern Idaho ran away with the 93-57 win over Treasure Valley CC Friday in the Idaho Central Credit Union Invitational.

The Golden Eagles forced the Chukars into 35 turnovers and scored 39 of their points off those turnovers.

CSI was led by Emilia Nworie's 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four blocked shots. Ashlee Strawbridge also had a solid night, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Brayli Jenks posted five steals for the Golden Eagles. She added six points and four assists. Courtney Stothard was also stingy on defense, getting six steals. She also had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

CSI, now 6-1 overall, takes on Eastern Wyoming Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0