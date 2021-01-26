 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates
0 comments

College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CSI logo with eagle

Tune into CSI Athletics Facebook Wednesday at 11 a.m. to watch this week's CSI Coaches Show. Guests include Chris Bragg, Jim Cartisser, Kerra Trimble, Kennedy Peery, Deng Dut and Jacob Howell.

CSI Athletics has something for everyone this week as every sport but rodeo is playing.

Women's Basketball

CSI women's basketball heads on the road. The Golden Eagles beat Western Wyoming on Tuesday 76-42.

Thursday, No. 25 CSI plays at No. 14 Western Nebraska at 5 p.m. The game will be live streamed at .youtube.com/channel/UC9bJEHEzq2mLaRiKLQeCmyQ.

Saturday, the Golden Eagles play at Eastern Wyoming at noon. Watch live at vimeo.com/easternwyomingcollege.

Men's Basketball

Thursday, CSI men's basketball also hits the road. The No. 11 Golden Eagles play at Western Nebraska at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at youtube.com/channel/UC9bJEHEzq2mLaRiKLQeCmyQ.

Saturday, CSI plays at Eastern Wyoming at 2 p.m. Watch live at vimeo.com/easternwyomingcollege.

Volleyball

Golden Eagle volleyball travels to Salt Lake Community College to play in a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday. Games will be streamed Friday at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi. There will be no stream for Saturday's games.

Friday's schedule

1 p.m. - Casper College

7 p.m. - Central Wyoming

Saturday's schedule

11 a.m. - No.12 Western Nebraska

1 p.m. - Western Wyoming

Softball

No. 14 CSI softball opens the season at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. Games will be streamed at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

Thursday's schedule

3 p.m. - USU Eastern

Friday's schedule

9 a.m. - USU Eastern

1 p.m. - No. 10 Arizona Western

Saturday's schedule

9 a.m. - Snow College

Baseball

Golden Eagles baseball will send half of its teams to Henderson, Nevada, for a tournament and half will stay home and host Utah State University Eastern. All games will be broadcast at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.

Friday

1 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)

3 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)

Saturday

11 a.m. - Salt Lake CC (Henderson)

1 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)

3 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)

6 p.m. - Southern Nevada (Henderson)

Sunday

10 a.m. - Salt Lake CC (Henderson)

1:30 p.m. - Southern Nevada (Henderson)

Track

The Golden Eagle distance track team will travel to Spearfish, South Dakota, to compete in the Dave Little Indoor Meet Friday and Saturday hosted by Black Hills State University.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News