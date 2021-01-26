College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

Tune into CSI Athletics Facebook Wednesday at 11 a.m. to watch this week's CSI Coaches Show. Guests include Chris Bragg, Jim Cartisser, Kerra Trimble, Kennedy Peery, Deng Dut and Jacob Howell.
CSI Athletics has something for everyone this week as every sport but rodeo is playing.
Women's Basketball
CSI women's basketball heads on the road. The Golden Eagles beat Western Wyoming on Tuesday 76-42.
Thursday, No. 25 CSI plays at No. 14 Western Nebraska at 5 p.m. The game will be live streamed at .youtube.com/channel/UC9bJEHEzq2mLaRiKLQeCmyQ.
Saturday, the Golden Eagles play at Eastern Wyoming at noon. Watch live at vimeo.com/easternwyomingcollege.
Men's Basketball
Thursday, CSI men's basketball also hits the road. The No. 11 Golden Eagles play at Western Nebraska at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed at youtube.com/channel/UC9bJEHEzq2mLaRiKLQeCmyQ.
Saturday, CSI plays at Eastern Wyoming at 2 p.m. Watch live at vimeo.com/easternwyomingcollege.
Volleyball
Golden Eagle volleyball travels to Salt Lake Community College to play in a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday. Games will be streamed Friday at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi. There will be no stream for Saturday's games.
Friday's schedule
1 p.m. - Casper College
7 p.m. - Central Wyoming
Saturday's schedule
11 a.m. - No.12 Western Nebraska
1 p.m. - Western Wyoming
Softball
No. 14 CSI softball opens the season at the College of Southern Nevada Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. Games will be streamed at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.
Thursday's schedule
3 p.m. - USU Eastern
Friday's schedule
9 a.m. - USU Eastern
1 p.m. - No. 10 Arizona Western
Saturday's schedule
9 a.m. - Snow College
Baseball
Golden Eagles baseball will send half of its teams to Henderson, Nevada, for a tournament and half will stay home and host Utah State University Eastern. All games will be broadcast at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.
Friday
1 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)
3 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)
Saturday
11 a.m. - Salt Lake CC (Henderson)
1 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)
3 p.m. - USU Eastern (home)
6 p.m. - Southern Nevada (Henderson)
Sunday
10 a.m. - Salt Lake CC (Henderson)
1:30 p.m. - Southern Nevada (Henderson)
Track
The Golden Eagle distance track team will travel to Spearfish, South Dakota, to compete in the Dave Little Indoor Meet Friday and Saturday hosted by Black Hills State University.