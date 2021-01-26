College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

Tune into CSI Athletics Facebook Wednesday at 11 a.m. to watch this week's CSI Coaches Show. Guests include Chris Bragg, Jim Cartisser, Kerra Trimble, Kennedy Peery, Deng Dut and Jacob Howell.

CSI Athletics has something for everyone this week as every sport but rodeo is playing.

Women's Basketball

CSI women's basketball heads on the road. The Golden Eagles beat Western Wyoming on Tuesday 76-42.

Thursday, No. 25 CSI plays at No. 14 Western Nebraska at 5 p.m. The game will be live streamed at .youtube.com/channel/UC9bJEHEzq2mLaRiKLQeCmyQ.

Saturday, the Golden Eagles play at Eastern Wyoming at noon. Watch live at vimeo.com/easternwyomingcollege.

Men's Basketball