College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Women's basketball undefeated; son of NBA great signs; cheer team makes history

CSI Women stay undefeated in league

HENDERSON, Nev. - The eighth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team defeated College of Southern Nevada 63-49 Thursday in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles were led by Emilia Nworie's 17 points and nine rebounds. Alyssa Christensen added 16 points and six rebounds, while Brayli Jenks was solid all around, posting 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.

CSI moves to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play with the win.

Golden Eagle Men fall short on the road

HENDERSON, Nev. - The 10th-ranked College of Southern Idaho out-scored College of Southern Nevada 46-36 in the second half but it wasn't enough as the Golden Eagles lost 74-70 in a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.

CSI made just 18-of-36 from the free-throw line and 2-of-15 from the 3-point line, which proved to be a deciding factor in the game.

Robert Whaley led CSI with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jakari Livingston was the only other Golden Eagle in double figures with 18 points. Daylen Williams posted eight points and eight rebounds.

Son of former NBA great Shawn Kemp signs with CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball Program added Jamon Kemp for the 2022-2023 season.

The 6-6 wing/forward will transfer to CSI from Southeast Louisiana University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamon to our CSI Family," said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert. "He is a high character kid that has a great maturity to him after spending a year at the Division I level. Jamon's athleticism sets him apart, as he is able to defend, rebound and attack the rim. His versatility on the perimeter and in the paint will make him a mismatch problem for opponents. With his father, Shawn, playing in the NBA for 14 years, Jamon has been around the game his entire life and approaches his development like a pro. This maturity will help grow the young players in our program. We are excited to have Jamon join us as a student, player and person. The Twin Falls community will absolutely love him!"

A Rainier Beach High School graduate, Kemp averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks as a senior and was named first team All-Seattle Metro League.

Lockett's big night leads to SWAC honor

WIN FALLS, Idaho - College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball player Marcellious Lockett led the Golden Eagles to a 90-54 win over Colorado Northwestern to earn Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

The sophomore scored 22 points in just 19 minutes. He was 8-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 from the 3-point line. He also dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds along with one steal.

The Golden Eagles, ranked 10th in the country, travel to Southern Nevada and Community Christian this week.

CSI Baseball signs local product Brennen Chappell

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team will include Kimberly High School's Brennen Chappell next fall.

Chappell, the SCIC MVP, helped the Bulldogs to a third-place finish last spring at the 3A Idaho State Tournament.

As a junior, he posted a 1.85 ERA with a 9-1 record and 97 strikeouts.

"Brennen has an electric arm and has a feel for pitching," said CSI Head Coach Boomer Walker. "His ability to command the fast ball and his breaking ball will give him the chance to help us right away. He is a local kid and that's always important for us to keep the best guys here."

CSI Cheer makes program history

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - For the first time in program history, the College of Southern Idaho Cheerleading team is headed to the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Tournament in Orlando, Fla. More than 100 schools from across the country will gather at the ESPN Worldwide Arena for Sports January 14-16, to compete for the championship. CSI Cheer will compete in the Open Small Coed Category.

"I'm very proud of how hard our team has worked to make it this far," said CSI Head Cheer Coach Reylene Abbott.

The team is actively looking for those willing to sponsor its dream to become CSI Cheer's first ever national champion team. All donations will be received through the College of Southern Idaho Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To give online please visit www.csi.edu/foundation. Click on other and type in CSI Cheer.

