College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates: Women's basketball and baseball signings

ONTARIO, Ore. — The ninth-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women's Basketball Team defeated non-conference foe Treasure Valley 76-54 Tuesday on the road.

The Golden Eagles shot close to 50 percent from the field and spread out the scoring. Only two players finished in double figures. Ashlee Strawbridge and Brayli Jenks each had 13 points. Strawbrdige also had three rebounds and three assists, while Jenks led the team with seven assists and three steals.

Courtney Stothard finished with nine points and four rebounds and Emilia Nworie had eight points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Golden Eagles, 10-1 overall, travel to Colorado Northwestern Saturday at 1 p.m. for a Scenic West Athletic Conference matchup.

CSI baseball adds four

The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Program added Timberline High School's Garrett Miller and Blackfoot High School's Tyler Vance for the 2022-2023 school year.

Miller is a pitcher and Vance is a short stop.

Helping Timberline to a 5A Idaho State title last spring, Miller boasted a 1.60 ERA with 25 strikeouts in his 30.2 innings of work.

"Garrett is an elite strike thrower that just flat knows how to compete and win at a high level," CSI coach Boomer Walker said. "He will be someone we will count on to give us a chance to win every time he steps on the mound."

Vance had an outstanding junior season for Blackfoot. He hit .566 at the plate with 40 RBI, 11 doubles and four home runs.

"Tyler is a talented athlete that has been a plus defender at short stop his whole high school career. His bat will also translate to our level as well. He is very well rounded which will give him the ability to contribute in multiple ways."

The Golden Eagles also announced the addition of Kaden Schuck from Reno, Nevada, and Tyson Gomm from Ontario, Canada for the 2022-2023 school year.

Schuck, a catcher, helped his Reno High School Team to the Northern 5A Championship as a junior and earned first-team all league honors.

"Kaden come to us from the most storied program in Northern Nevada," Walker said. "Playing for Head Coach Pete Savage, Kaden will come in and know the game and be able to help run the pitching staff during games as a catcher. Because he is an elite defender behind the plate, his future is limitless."

Gomm plays in Mississauga, Ontario. He has twice been named the T12 MVP, which is the most prestigious tournament held in Canada. A catcher, third baseman and outfielder, Gomm will give the Golden Eagles options.

"Tyson will be a player for us that can flat hit," Walker said. "He will move all over the field for us and play multiple positions."

